For Sarah Penn Morales the new normal is hectic and stressful.
With schools closed over coronavirus concerns, Morales, a speech pathologist who visits clients daily, has two young children at home.
“It kind of puts us in the bind where we still have to work to pay our bills or need to hire someone to take care of the kids,” Morales said.
Morales and others are staying at home and adjusting to work and life indoors as the pandemic sweeps the globe. She can do virtual work as an assistant for hours, but her home visits to clients and those in daycare for her main income is put on hold.
Comal County reported its first positive case on Wednesday.
Normally, Morales’ 3-year-old attends Little Einstein’s Preschool Academy and her 7-year-old goes to Voss Farms Elementary. For now, she comes up with ways to keep her kids on top of school and entertained.
“We’re following as close to a typical schedule at their school right now and trying to do outside time, lessons, science experiments,
kits,” Morales said. “There are so many resources shared for free online learning for math and they seem to be responding well.”
When it comes to her job, she is able to pick up some virtual sessions as an assistant, but worries about those without access to technology.
All the changes have put a strain on her family income.
“Having to plan for a two-income family to potentially not be a two-income family has been hard to do with so many unknowns and how long it will go on,” Morales said.
Local businesses find alternatives
Zumba instructor Carol Rivero Allen has taught at the Westside Community Center in New Braunfels for two years, with classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. She said the Latin rhythms and dance moves help calm the mind and body.
After the Westside Community Center said last week that it would cancel all activities out of precaution, Rivero Allen moved her classes online, saying they will soothe anxiety amidst the global pandemic.
To participate in Rivero Allen’s Zumba class via https://Zoom.us/join, people may enter the code 695-520-0813 to access the virtual room. Her next class is March 21, and Rivero Allen said she’s eagerly looking forward to it.
“The response from students and friends was immediate and we even managed to have new students from other countries such as Colombia, Venezuela and also from other parts of the USA, specifically Los Angeles,” Rivero Allen said. “So this turned out even better.”
Through her classes, Rivero Allen hopes to spread positivity and joy in the midst of so many scary unknowns.
“For me it was necessary to help my friends and students to avoid falling into an environment of panic and depression,” Rivero Allen said. “It is important to continue with our lives and the idea of the Zoom room is excellent. We greet each other there, we like to know that we are all well. And that spirit is what we want to maintain at the moment.”
Kelly Johnson Beck was about to sign the lease for her yoga studio last week. That seven-year dream is now on hold, but she continues virtual yoga lessons at home.
She used to teach out in the community, such as at Krause’s, as well as her home studio. Now she teaches through a Facebook group called “The Village - Streaming Yoga & Movement Classes.”
She made the group on Sunday, and it already has about 350 people, Beck said. Classes are free and donation-based, though Beck said it’s not about the money.
“I feel like these classes — even though social distancing is what we’re doing — need to be connected virtually and I’m already getting great feedback,” Beck said.
Since everyone is anxious, she said it’s beneficial for a familiar face to teach movement and positivity.
“I teach very fun classes and we laugh and I don’t take it too seriously,” Beck said. “It’s just about moving our bodies in a way that helps us get out of your head and we have to feel things and get our bodies moving right now.”
She is disappointed she could not sign her lease but thankful her landlord pushed back the date. Beck said she hopes people value their relationships and time on earth after everything settles.
“It’s such a busy, busy world — to do that on purpose — it’s nice to be forced to slow down and focus on family and most important relationships,” Beck said. “I feel like every storm will have a rainbow and we just need to do our part and at the other side of this we’re going to be better for it.”
