The deaths of four Comal County residents, including three from New Braunfels and one from Spring Branch, brought the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 298 on Tuesday, while the number of active cases continued to rise, county health officials said.
Health officials confirmed the deaths of two New Braunfels men who were in their 70s, one who died on Feb. 18 and one on Feb. 20 at a local hospital. Officials also confirmed the death of a New Braunfels man in his 80s on Feb. 27 at a San Marcos hospital and a Spring Branch woman in her 80s on Jan. 30.
Health officials also reported 38 new cases of the virus, with 24 of those confirmed and 14 probable.
Confirmed cases are detected through more accurate molecular tests, while probable cases are detected through rapid-result antigen tests.
The new cases, along with 28 recoveries reported Tuesday, brought the number of active cases to 411, a figure that has risen significantly since late February. The county’s active case tally was 233 on Feb. 26.
With Texas Gov. Abbott’s latest order lifting state-imposed operating limits for businesses and establishments and face-covering mandates going into effect Wednesday, county officials said they would continue to remind people to practice safety measures, which include wearing face coverings over the nose and mouth and maintaining six feet of social distancing from another person not from the same household.
County officials have reported 9,346 cases of the virus and 8,637 recoveries since the pandemic began in March 2020.
New Braunfels accounted for 25 of the new cases, with six coming from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, three each from north and south of Canyon Lake and one from the southern Comal County and Garden Ridge area.
Most of the new cases came from people in their 30s and 40s with 15, followed by people in their 50 and 60s with eight, people 70 and older with six, people in their 20s with five and people under 20 with four.
As of Monday, state health officials have reported 2.3 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 366,685 probable cases in 224 counties since the pandemic began.
Of the county’s active cases, 47 patients were hospitalized on Tuesday. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 14 COVID-19 patients, with seven of those in intensive care and six on ventilators.
Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said that some of its patients may be treated at outside hospitals.
On Monday, there were at least 4,329 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. The state reported 12,410 available staffed hospital beds, including 979 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 6.9% of total hospital beds.
On Tuesday, the percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region, which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 6.06%.
The county’s seven-day molecular positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 78.17%, but health officials say the molecular rate can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it.
The antigen positivity rate was 12.72%.
Vaccine news
Comal County’s COVID-19 standby list reopened on Monday, which allows eligible residents to register to receive a vaccination at a future clinic date.
According to county officials, nearly 6,000 people had registered for the standby list as of midday Tuesday.
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said he feels great about the number of people registering.
“It means people want to get vaccinated,” Krause said. “Residents in Comal County want to protect themselves and the community.”
Those eligible for vaccination include front-line health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people who are 65 years and older, people who are at least 16 and have qualifying health conditions that put them at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, teachers and child-care workers.
A link to the standby list is available on the Comal County website, www.co.comal.tx.us. Those who do not have computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575.
Signing up for the vaccine standby list does not guarantee residents will receive a vaccination from the county, officials said.
Public health administered 2,000 Moderna vaccines during a vaccine clinic at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center on Tuesday and are expected to administer 2,000 second doses Wednesday.
Second doses are administered 28 days apart, with a four-day grace period and up to six weeks apart.
Officials ask people scheduled to receive vaccinations this week to arrive no more than ten minutes before their scheduled appointment time, have their paperwork completed and bring a state-issued ID with them.
Forms are available by visiting www.co.comal.tx.us/Vaccine/default.htm
Call center operators are making calls to schedule first dose vaccine appointments for future vaccine clinics for those already on the standby list, and officials are asking residents who see an incoming call from an 830 area code number to answer the phone.
Operators will make two attempts to call to set up an appointment.
Officials have also been urging people to look at other providers, including local hospitals and pharmacies that have been offering vaccinations.
Walmart and Sam’s Club has begun administering vaccines at select locations across the state.
Walmart’s scheduler can be found by visiting Walmart.com/covidvaccine. Sam’s Club’s scheduler can be found by visiting SamsClub.com/covid.
Membership is not required to get a vaccination at Sam’s Club.
CVS Health has begun to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at select locations across Texas.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.
Christus Santa Rosa has an appointment system for some clinics and outpatient care sites. Visit its website at christushealth.org and use the online chat function to be screened for eligibility and check availability.
H-E-B has also begun vaccinations at select locations. Check the scheduler tool on heb.com/vaccine regularly for new appointment availability.
In Comal County, 24,196 people have received one dose, and 13,954 people have received both doses, according to Department of State Health Services data.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, and the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. None of the vaccines are approved for children under age 16.
People can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx. The website includes links to vaccine availability maps and providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.