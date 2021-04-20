Comal County passed 10,000 total COVID-19 cases on Tuesday morning as public health officials added another 46 cases as well as 55 additional recoveries.
The new cases, which include 35 confirmed and 11 probable, put the county at 10,022 since the pandemic arrived last March with 9,495 of those patients recovering. There have been 312 COVID-19 deaths recorded.
The county now has 215 active cases of COVID-19 with eight of those patients hospitalized — down from 12 reported on Monday.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 15 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday — down from 16 on Monday. Five of those patients are in intensive care, down one from Monday with two on ventilators.
Some of those in local hospitals may be from outside the area, and some locals may be hospitalized elsewhere.
Regional hospitalization numbers have crept back above 4% with the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties reporting 4.06% of hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients, up slightly from 3.84% reported on Monday.
Both of the county's seven-day positivity rates were lower Tuesday with the molecular rate at 4.5% down from 6.68% on Monday while the antigen rate was 3.77%, down from 4.25% on Monday.
Vaccination efforts
Public health officials operated another mass vaccination clinic at the New Braunfels Civic Center on Tuesday with officials expecting to administer up to 2,000 doses over Tuesday and Wednesday.
Those recipients come from the county's online vaccine standby list which remains open to all over the age of 18, at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s list is only available to those over the age of 18 because that’s the age the Moderna vaccine — the only one the county's public health office administers — is approved for.
Another vaccine, available to those who are 16 and 17, is made by Pfizer and administered by other providers. There are no approved vaccines for children below the age of 16.
Many grocery stores, pharmacies and medical facilities across the state are offering vaccinations, and county health officials have encouraged people to look for other opportunities.
The state of Texas is also offering a site that can help people find vaccination opportunities at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov.
The Department of State Health Services reports that almost 28% of Comal County's eligible population is now fully vaccinated, with 42.59% having received at least one dose. In neighboring Guadalupe County, 26.59% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated with 36.31% having received at least one dose.
