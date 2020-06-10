Former New Braunfels High School standout Jordan Westburg is bound for Baltimore.
The junior shortstop, who spent the past several seasons excelling for Mississippi State University in the Southeastern Conference, was selected by the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday night with the 30th overall choice of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.
Westburg saw the majority of his junior season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Unicorn alum’s blend of athleticism and power at the plate impressed enough scouts to make him a consensus top-40 choice on all the pre-draft boards. Westburg’s selection at No. 30 Wednesday night came just after the first round during the MLB’s Competitive Balance A picks.
Westburg burst onto the scene with Mississippi State as a true freshman and tied a College World Series record with seven RBIs during the Bulldogs’ 12-2 win over North Carolina in 2018.
During his days at NBHS, Westburg was a two-time all-state selection and was also a Perfect Game All-American choice as a senior.
As an infielder in the Orioles’ system, Westburg will look to follow in the footsteps of such baseball greats as Cal Ripken Jr., Brooks Robinson and Eddie Murray.
Look for a full story online Thursday and in Friday's newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.