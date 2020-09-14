New Braunfels police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at a city day care center a week ago.
“On Sept. 8 at approximately 2:10 p.m., New Braunfels police and fire units were called to the Children’s Courtyard of New Braunfels daycare center in the 1400 block of South Walnut Avenue for a report that a 2-year-old child was not breathing,” David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said Monday.
Ferguson said first responders took over life-saving measures being performed by daycare staffers. He said the child remained unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust.
“He ordered an autopsy and the investigation into the child’s death continues,” Ferguson said. “There were no signs of foul play. The final results of the autopsy, including toxicology reports, are still pending.”
According to its website, Children’s Courtyard is an educational center offering infant care, preschool and school-age programs for children ages six weeks through pre-K. It issued a statement through its parent company, Learning Care Group Inc., based in Michigan.
“We are heartbroken that a child from our school has passed away,” said Lydia Cisaruk, Children’s Courtyard communications director, who confirmed in a statement that the child was found unresponsive during student nap time that day.
“Our staff followed our emergency procedures and called EMS immediately,” she said.
“No words can express our sorrow. Our thoughts are with the family and we grieve with them. We’re working in close partnership with the state and local agencies as they conduct their review.”
