With tourism traffic a lesser concern in 2020 than in years past thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, construction on New Braunfels’ streets, roads and bridges picked up speed — sometimes finishing well before their expected completion dates.
San Antonio Street Bridge
That was the case with San Antonio Street’s $4.5 million Comal River bridge renovation. When 2020 first began, the bridge had already been closed for about four months, and its scheduled reopening was expected in the fall. Instead, it reopened in mid-July.
The bridge closed to vehicle traffic and river traffic below in September 2019, causing about 9,500 vehicles per day to detour onto Comal, Union and Elizabeth avenues, Torrey and Garden streets and Hinman Island and Landa Park drives.
Capital Excavation launched the project with a section-by-section demolition that stripped the bridge, constructed in 1923, of everything but pillars and arches. It has now been widened to 48 feet, with 15-foot vehicle lanes and 8-foot-wide sidewalks for pedestrians on each side.
Five 70-foot arch spans and two 30-foot girder spans remain for aesthetics purposes, but the widened bridge was reinforced to support weights of emergency vehicles and trucks and fitted with crash-proof bridge railings.
“The wider lanes for vehicular traffic will certainly give drivers more confidence as they make their way throughout town,” New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman said in July, adding that the project exemplified the partnerships between the city, the Downtown Association and TxDOT officials.
“Initially, the bridge was scheduled to open by the end of 2020, but with construction innovations learned from other historical structures, Capital Excavation and TxDOT were able to substantially reduce the completion date on this project,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator.
In May, TxDOT permitted the city to remove river buoys above and below the bridge, allowing the city to reopen river traffic under the bridge before Memorial Day. Greg Malatek, city public works director, said the city and TxDOT discussed the possibility of completely opening the venue for vehicle and foot traffic before its projected finish.
Malatek said that became possible when Capital Excavation made several suggestions, including joining the city to pave and stripe San Antonio Street from Main Plaza to Union Avenue.
“Basically the work included the city and TxDOT, which paved the bridge and approaches extending from the bridge,” he said. “That made the (earlier) July 15 finish date possible, as long as weather cooperated.”
Loop 337 and River Road bridge and overpass
Traffic cones, reduced speeds, fewer lanes, detours — all were part and parcel of driving Loop 337 in New Braunfels when 2020 began. As the year closes, construction continues, but travel along much of the busy roadway is smooth sailing.
Loop 337’s $43.9 million expansion into a four-lane divided highway, including pedestrian access, bridges and signals in a 6-mile stretch between Interstate 35 and Hillcrest Drive, began in November 2017 and is scheduled to wrap by March.
“We’re still on track to finish the rest of Loop 337 early next year,” said Will Lockett, Texas Department of Transportation’s New Braunfels area engineer. “We still have some overlay work to do at some intersections, open the second turnaround lane at Walnut Avenue, painting of some structures and installing some signage.”
Lockett commended Hunter Industries, which is managing that project, and the entities that made it happen.
“It showed what TxDOT can do when it already has the ROW (right-of-way) and all of the agencies are on board,” he said. “The city, county and Veramendi (developers) all made contributions toward making it one big project, and it really shows what can happen when everyone comes together on a common goal.”
The River Road bridge and overpass, originally projected to cost $10.5 million and now projected at $14.2 million, will extend over the existing intersection to Rock Street. The 18-month project had been slated to begin in September.
“The contractor is scheduled to start sometime in January and completed in the fall of 2022,” Lockett said.
The $13 million rehabilitation of FM 1863’s 18-mile stretch between U.S. 281 and SH 46 West in New Braunfels should also be finished soon.
“The only things left along are route is replacing portions of fence at various locations and installing centerline rumble strips,” Lockett said.
Interstate 35 and FM 306
TxDOT’s major expansion of Interstate 35 between New Braunfels and San Marcos is in its second year with continued improvements along Farm-to-Market Road 306 and the Creekside retail area, where traffic snarled last holiday season.
“Drivers in that area can take FM 1101 to State Highway 46 or Creekside Way to the I-35 frontage road to get to Conrads/Kohlenberg — there are several alternate routes around that area,” Lockett said. “Doing so would help with those delays.”
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of I-35’s $4.5 billion expansion between San Antonio and Austin. The $1.5 billion phase to add three elevated, two general-purpose lanes and one high-occupancy lane in each direction was to start in 2021. TxDOT, which is conducting several studies along the route, hasn’t committed to a start time.
However, work continues on I-35’s $64 million expansion between New Braunfels and San Marcos, which will include a limited Displaced Left Turn (DLT) configuration on the east side of the FM 306/I-35 intersection.
Since November 2019, crews have worked to reconfigure I-35 entry and exit ramps north and south of FM 306.
Installing the DLT will be the final stage, with two FM 306 westbound lanes continuing under the overpass with a far right lane leading into I-35 northbound frontage. Aside from operational improvements, FM 306 eastbound traffic lanes will remain the same.
The project is now 50% complete and on track to wrap sometime in March.
Moving north, the Conrads Lane/Kohlenberg Road project will add main lanes and frontage lanes in both directions to and from Hays County. The current overpass and loop ramps will be replaced, with frontage lanes widened to three lanes and flank elevated I-35 lanes.
Traffic will flow through signalized intersections and include turnarounds near residential subdivisions between Conrads/Kohlenberg and Watson Lane East.
There, too, Lockett said the contractor is working to come up with ideas to reduce the overall timeline of the project, which was about 31% complete in mid-November.
