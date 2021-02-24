Server Elisabeth Giminiani re-stocks the walk-in refrigerator after Sylver Spoon Dinner Theater received their first shipment of supplies since the winter storm on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The storm has caused a delay in Texas food supply chains. Restaurant owners Sylver and Madison Monaci said they stayed open during the storm, cooking food using a gas stove, flashlights and bottled water and delivered meals using jeeps. “We sold what we had and did what we could to provide food throughout the storm,” Madison Monaci said. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung