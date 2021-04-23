The nationwide search for New Braunfels’ next police chief is in the final stretch, with four candidates set to visit the city for in-person interviews next week.
Troy Gay and Rich Guajardo, both from Austin, and Mark Schauer from Corpus Christi — all with more than 30 years in their current departments — join Interim Chief Keith Lane, formerly of Haltom City, near Fort Worth, as finalists for the position.
“We were pleased to see such a strong field of diverse and qualified candidates,” City Manager Robert Camareno said of the four who made the final cut to succeed Tom Wibert, who retired Oct. 2 after 10 years leading the New Braunfels Police Department.
The city’s national search began in November. Assisting was Keller-based Strategic Government
Resources, an executive recruitment firm that helped whittle the field from 62 applicants.
According to the city, the police chief, in conjunction with department command staff, performs departmental administrative activities that include budget development and oversight, policy analysis, project management and strategic planning. The chief also supervises recruitment, testing, hiring, performance evaluation, employee recognition and development under the guidelines of Texas Civil Service laws.
The city posted the position in November and applications closed in mid-March. The city spent the past several weeks vetting semifinalists. David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said Lane was the only internal applicant to advance past the semifinal round.
“Each candidate will interview with three interview panels made up of city leadership team members and police department members,” he said. “The position of police chief with the city of New Braunfels pays between $105,241 and $178,911.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.