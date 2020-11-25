A New Braunfels man in his 60s who died in a local hospital on Monday is Comal County's 128th COVID-19 death, officials said on Wednesday.
The man, who died in a New Braunfels hospital, was the county's third COVID-19 death added this week, and the eighth added in the month of November.
Comal County officials also added 49 new cases of the virus as well as 10 new recoveries from it. The county's total case count since the pandemic arrived locally in March now stands at 4,467 with 3,898 recovered. The county now has 441 active cases with 16 of those patients hospitalized.
The surge continues a trend that county health officials have talked about in recent weeks as they urge people to follow health and safety guidelines to stem the spread of the virus.
Similar surges are being seen all across Texas, the country and around the world which are also reporting rising numbers of hospitalizations.
That's also true in Comal County, where numbers haven't reached the heights they saw in the summer when local hospitals were caring for more than 60 patients, but the statistics appear to be moving in the wrong direction.
Local hospitals are now caring for 32 COVID-19 patients — up from 29 the day before — with nine in intensive care and seven on ventilators. Some of those numbers are patients from outside the county and health officials have said that some county residents may be hospitalized outside the county.
With the new cases, 35 are confirmed and 14 are probable with 31 of them from the New Braunfels area and 11 from the Bulverde and Spring Branch area. The remaining cases are scattered with one from north of Canyon Lake, five from south of it, and another from the Garden Ridge area.
Most of the new cases, 20 of them, were patients in their 50s and 60s while five were 70 and older. Six of them were under the age of 20, seven were in their 20s and 11 in their 30s and 40s.
As of Wednesday morning, the county's office of public health has received reports of 34,962 tests with 3,185 confirmed, 1,2679 probable and three suspect cases.
The county's seven-day positivity rate was 10.76% on Wednesday.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the County’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. No testing will be offered Friday, Nov. 27 because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Testing resumes on Tuesday, Dec. 1. You must have an appointment to be tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.