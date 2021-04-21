The daughter of a Comal Independent School District trustee and two other girls last seen leaving a middle school campus mid-afternoon on Tuesday have been found, authorities said.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said San Antonio police located the three girls, Laila Garner, Adamari Perez and Audrey Willhight, who were previously last seen leaving Smithson Valley Middle School in a light blue Chevy sedan around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
“After an extensive law enforcement search, all three juvenile girls were located in downtown San Antonio and are being released to their parents,” Smith said. “We would like to thank the San Antonio Police Department for their assistance in the search.”
Laila is one of several adopted children of District 4 Comal ISD Trustee Russ Garner and his wife, Renee Garner.
“We found them safe, thanks to an awesome citizen who recognized them from social media,” Russ Garner said in an email to the Herald-Zeitung just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. “We are with the girls at the police station.”
Smith said CCSO is continuing to investigate.
“Our first priority is to get the girls back safely to their parents. We don’t have all the details at this time, but we will continue to investigate thoroughly,” she said. No comment was immediately available from family members of the other girls Wednesday afternoon.
“Please help us find our daughter Laila, she left SVMS mid-day with two other girls from her health class,” Renee Garner had posted on Facebook late Tuesday.
In his 2020 candidate questionnaire, Russ Garner said Leila, then a SVMS seventh-grader, was adopted in 2009 from Ethiopia.
Smith said the Texas Department of Public Safety issues AMBER Alerts for missing children believed to be in danger for medical and other reasons.
“In this case, the requirements for an AMBER Alert were not met,” Smith said.
Earlier Wednesday, Comal ISD Superintendent Andrew Kim said the district was working to help locate the students. He asked all parents to continue keeping close tabs on all students.
“While our teachers, administrators and staff will do all they can to ensure the safety of our students, I would ask that you please take this opportunity to talk to your child about the things they can do to maintain their personal safety, particularly when they are off campus,” Kim said. “If you or your child have questions or are in need of resources, please do not hesitate to contact the counselor at your child school for assistance.”
