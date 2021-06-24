With the theme “Tails and Tales,” the New Braunfels Public Library’s 2021 summer reading program will continue in June and July.
The program, which began May 29, encourages readers of all ages to explore new interests and engage with others in the community.
Programs for youth include Matt Sandbank’s Shadow Factory on July 8, Yasu Theatre on July 15 and Tiny Tails to You on July 22.
Jenny Rodriguez, the library’s youth services manager, said the library was excited to bring another great lineup of programming to the community this summer.
“We’ve brought back fan favorites like Tiny Tails to You and Sandbank Shadow Theater,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve also added shows we hope will become new favorites, like Yasu Theatre, which combines traditional Japanese theatre, music and origami, and storyteller Oba William King, who weaves musical and storytelling influences from West Africa into his program.”
Rodriguez said library facilitators would also give out a new “Take & Make” activity each week for preschoolers, elementary kids, tweens and teens.
“Our summer program is designed to allow families to participate together, and all ages can earn prizes,” she said.
The program also includes activities for adults, which include Why Does My Cat Do That? on June 29, Dragonfly Craft on July 6, Storytelling 101: Ingredients for Crafting Your Favorite Stories on July 13, Damsels & Dragons, Oh My! Texas Dragonflies! on July 20 and Happy Dog! Helpful Enrichment
Techniques for your Canine Friend on July 27.
Anyone interested in participating in the summer reading program can either pick up a game card in the library or download and print one from the library’s summer reading webpage at https://newbraunfels.libguides.com/summer.
The game card will help track the participant’s reading, programs and activities. Participants are encouraged to attend the library’s virtual summer programs, visit local parks, write, do an art project or try a new recipe.
Those who complete enough activities, or read as a substitute, will earn prizes. Participants can bring their game cards into the library after completing five activities for their first prize and again after 10 activities for their second prize.
Those who complete enough activities to fill out the entire game card — a blackout — will be eligible for the grand prize drawing (children, teen or adult).
The library’s summer reading programs are all virtual this summer. For full program descriptions, times and registration, visit www.nbtexas.org/libraryevents.
The library’s regularly scheduled monthly virtual book clubs for adults will continue over the summer.
For preschoolers and their families, check out virtual Family Storytime on Mondays and first and third Fridays or virtual Bilingual Storytime on second and fourth Fridays.
Each Wednesday morning this summer, Family Storytime will take place at Fischer Park’s Hilltop Pavilion.
Registering online will guarantee a table for the entire family or group.
Tweens (ages 8-12) can log on to Zoom each Tuesday afternoon for Tween Tuesdays, where they can work on the week’s Take & Make activity together and then visit with each other. They can also check out the library’s new virtual Video Game Club for tweens and teens on first and third Friday afternoons.
Teens also have the option of virtual Writing Club or Anime & Manga Club on Thursday afternoons.
Full descriptions, dates, times and registration for Youth Services programming can be found by visiting newbraunfels.libguides.com/Children/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.