New Braunfels City Council members approved three zoning change requests during Monday's nearly six-hour meeting, but not before a group of residents expressed irritation and anger with how members are presiding over the city's rapid growth and zoning for proposed multifamily housing projects.
Members took no action for lack of a motion on the second and final reading of an ordinance for a proposed rezoning of about 2.3 acres at 948 Broadway from "M-2" Heavy Industrial District to "MU-A" Low-Intensity Mixed-Use District.
But among the allowed property uses of MU-A zoning is multifamily housing, which drew ire from some residents.
"Once we rezone it, the owner can sell, do whatever he wants, walk away, he's done with New Braunfels," said Timothy Davis, who has been a vocal opponent of multifamily housing over several council meetings, expressing concern over potential water, traffic and infrastructure problems. "The growth is out of control."
Ashley Culpepper then told council members her father-in-law owned the property and said the zoning change was requested so the property could be divided into two lots to construct a house.
According to city officials, the M-2 zoning restricts residential construction.
Members had unanimously approved the rezoning proposal during its first reading on April 26.
A 5-2 vote, with council members Jason Hurta and James Blakey in opposition, approved the second and final reading of an ordinance for a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow multifamily residential use — up to 24 units per acre — in the "C-1A" Neighborhood Business District on about 10 acres located at the northwest corner of the intersection of East Common Street and Old FM 306.
The approval came with a lengthy list of conditions the city can enforce under a special use permit, including a taller masonry residential buffer wall, increased stormwater storage capacity for any required stormwater detention and additional height restrictions for two-story and three-story units.
David Morin of MNO Partners said some of those conditions came after outreach efforts with neighboring property owners.
Council members also approved the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 4.3 acres, located at the southeast corner of Gruene Road and Ewelling Lane from "R-2" Single and Two-Family District to "C-O" Commercial Office District.
One of the possible uses of property designated C-O is multifamily housing, which also led to public comments opposing the project, despite a realtor telling council members that doctors were pursuing the purchase of the property to build a cardiology practice at the site.
This was when tempers ran afoul.
"You fail to listen to us, fail to listen to the voice of the people that have clearly voiced they're against this," said Davis, returning to the microphone during public comment. "There's going to be retribution."
Davis continued, exclaiming, "This is tyranny! You're not listening."
Councilmember Matthew Hoyt, apparently losing his patience by this point, then chimed in.
"Mr. Davis, we work for a lot of people, not just you," he said. "You're the one talking on every item, saying that we can only listen to you. We're listening to a lot of people, Mr. Davis, and the people who own this property have property rights, too."
Members did approve the second and final reading of an ordinance for a proposed rezoning to amend an existing special use permit to allow an addition to a non-conforming single-family residence in the "M-1" Light Industrial District, at 394 N. Market Ave.
The existing residence on the site was constructed in 1896. While the use is now conforming, according to officials, the structure remains legally non-conforming because it does not meet current building setbacks for a corner lot.
That item was part of the consent agenda, and there was no discussion on the measure.
Council members voted to postpone action on a rezoning proposal related to a 48-acre property on Farm-to-Market Road 1102 until the May 24 meeting.
