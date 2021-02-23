New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman announced Monday he tested positive for COVID-19.
Brockman made the announcement via Zoom during a city council meeting this week.
“Unfortunately, the positive test for COVID hit both my wife and I this past week, so we are not wanting to share this gift with anyone,” Brockman said. “We appreciate those who have masked up, washed up and socially distanced. We look forward to getting better so we both can be back out amongst the community.”
Mayor Pro Tem Justin Meadows then wished the mayor and his wife, M’Liss, best wishes.
“I’d like to let you know that the council, city staff and this community are praying for you and your wife for a speedy recovery,” Meadows told Brockman. “I’d also like to acknowledge that we know you don’t feel well but you’re with us on Zoom and so, thank you for your leadership and at least making the effort to be with us electronically.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.