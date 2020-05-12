The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Guadalupe River that includes the portion of the river in New Braunfels.
Heavy rains below Canyon Dam this morning have led to runoff into the Guadalupe River, which forecasters expect to rise to 7.5 feet Tuesday afternoon, just above its 7-foot flood stage, potentially causing minor flooding and affecting some campgrounds along River Road and the areas around the Gruene River Bridge.
Minor flooding in areas along the river may occur Tuesday afternoon, and then the river will fall below flood stage late Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.
Residents and visitors should use caution in these areas and drivers should always remember to “turn around, don’t drown."
Forecasters say this potential crest compares to a previous crest of 7.4 feet observed on June 25, 1987.
The storm system that moved over South Central Texas on Tuesday dumped rain and caused flash flooding in parts of Comal County.
Parts of Startzville, Canyon Lake and Spring Branch saw 6 to potentially 12 inches of rainfall Tuesday morning while most other parts of the county saw between 4 to 7 inches, according to the NWS.
Flooding of low water crossings and parking lots was reported in Startzville.
A Herald-Zeitung photographer observed flooding at Lowe’s Market on Farm-to-Market Road 2673 in Canyon Lake.
Store employees were seen cleaning up after the heavy rainfall.
An amateur photo sent to the newspaper showed a vehicle in the parking lot at the location with water levels nearly above the tires.
Western Comal County also received significant rainfall on Tuesday, with road closures reported on Smiths Valley Road South at Lewis Creek between Antler Pass and Keswick and Bulverde Road at Cibolo Creek, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Department and the county engineer's office.
Aaron Treadway, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, said Tuesday's storms were a result of interaction between moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, a southerly wind pattern and what weather forecasters call a mesoscale convective vortex, an area of low pressure that pulls winds into a circling pattern.
"That's what helped kick off all the showers, thunderstorms, flooding rain and potential tornados,” he said.
The area around New Braunfels only received a half-inch to an inch of rain, Treadway said.
Treadway said the next period of active weather in Comal County could take place Friday into Saturday.
"It's looking like a very wet period," he said. "We could have additional heavy rainfall, which could produce additional flooding."
