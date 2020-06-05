On Monday, New Braunfels City Council members are expected to consider a proposal that, if passed, would launch a new small business recovery grant program.
According to published information on the city’s website, the proposed grant program would serve as a source of capital for small businesses that experienced significant business interruptions as a direct result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Under the proposal, eligible uses of the funds would include lease or mortgage payments, utility payments, employee payroll for employees still employed and working at the business and other business needs as approved by a review committee.
Grants will be offered up to the lessor of $10,000 or 15% of an applicant’s previous year’s operating expenses, as verified through its financial statements.
Most businesses would be eligible if they have been in existence for at least a year and employ fewer than 50 full-time equivalent positions at a single New Braunfels location.
Applicants would be required to provide documentation and proof of the company’s employment, financial position, date of formation, certify it is not in bankruptcy and be current on all tax payments to the city.
Also, during the meeting, the council is expected to issue a proclamation recognizing New Braunfels’ high school graduates of 2020.
The city’s planning manager, Stacy Snell, is expected to deliver a presentation regarding a proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to allow open mesh screen pool enclosures in rear yards.
City Manager Robert Camareno will also present an update on the city’s response to COVID-19.
On Monday, council will also discuss and consider approving:
A change order on the Common Street improvements project as a part of the 2013 Bond Citywide Streets Program.
A submission of the amended 2019 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan and its associated CARES Act Substantial Amendment to the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development to support the CDBG-CV Grant Program.
The second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a Special Use Permit to allow the preparation and packaging of smoked meat products in the “C-3” Commercial District on Lot 2, Jackson Heights Subdivision, addressed at 1555 N. Business IH 35.
The appointment of an alternate member to the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Board.
The appointment of one individual to the Airport Advisory Board for a term ending May 12, 2023.
The appointment of members to the City Council Finance and Audit Committee.
The second and final reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning to apply a Special Use Permit to allow the short term rental of both dwelling units in a two-family structure addressed at 1643 and 1645 McQueeney Road.
The first reading of an ordinance granting rehabilitation tax relief for five years to the property currently addressed as 1072 Church Hill Drive, an individual landmark known as the Eickenroht House.
A resolution naming an alternate to the Alamo Area Council of Governments Board of Directors.
The first reading of an ordinance regarding the limited purpose annexation of approximately 9.7acres of land, consisting of Lots 1through 7, Veramendi Precinct 15A Neighborhood Center Subdivision.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in city council chambers in City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels. The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.