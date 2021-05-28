The first Memorial Day after COVID-19 will close federal, state and local offices on Monday, and some city and county services will be altered through the three-day holiday weekend.
County parks facilities in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch areas will be open throughout the weekend. Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies, constables offices, Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County and Texas Parks and Wildlife wardens will be on duty throughout the weekend, along with city and county fire departments.
City of New Braunfels and Comal County offices will be closed Monday. Included are City Hall and Municipal Court, Parks and Recreation and Solid Waste and Recycling offices, downtown Municipal Annex, the Historic County Courthouse and Landa Building.
The city will honor veterans at 8 a.m. Monday at Main Plaza, when Mayor Rusty Brockman will lead other local organizations in a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony. Hosts include New Braunfels VFW Post 7110, American Legion Post 179, New Braunfels High School ROTC, and the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club.
The ceremony will feature music provided by the Unicorn Band, comments from community leaders, a brief history of Memorial Day, and the wreath-laying commanders of VFW and American Legion posts.
“I am honored to have been asked to speak at this event commemorating those who have died in service to our great country,” Brockman said. “I would encourage all residents of New Braunfels to attend this ceremony or to take time out of their long holiday weekend to honor the sacrifices made by the service men and women who have died while in active duty in the United States Armed Forces.”
Other city and county services will be altered throughout the weekend; please visit links at the city (nbtexas.org) and county (co.comal.tx.us) websites for hours of operation.
The city of New Braunfels will collect residential and commercial waste, brush and recycling items as normal on Saturday. The city’s Recycle Center will be closed Friday, open Saturday and closed, as usual, on Mondays.
The Main Library and Westside Community Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday but closed Sunday and Monday. Fischer Park Splash Pad will be open throughout the weekend; the Fischer Park Nature Education Center will be closed Monday.
Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, will have normal hours on Saturday (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.), is currently closed Sundays but reopens Monday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will have normal hours throughout the weekend. Landa Park’s Aquatic Complex, Mini-Golf Course, Paddle Boats and Miniature Train will be open throughout Memorial Day weekend.
The county’s Moe Schwab Recycling Center will be closed Saturday, open Sunday, closed as usual on Monday and again for its designated Memorial Day holiday on Tuesday. Recycling crews will not be in Spring Branch on Monday but in Garden Ridge and Startzville as scheduled on Tuesday.
New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung offices, area banks and U.S. Post Office will also be closed Monday, as will New Braunfels Utilities offices. NBU customers are asked to report service issues or outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.