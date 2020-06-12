At first glance, it looks like New Braunfels’ sales tax numbers escaped the COVID-19 closures with numbers up almost 5% from the same month last year. But officials say those numbers are misleading.
The city will receive an allocation from the state of more than $2.5 million this month, based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.
According to city officials, the April 2019 payment included a negative audit adjustment of about $330,000. Last year’s negative adjustment was a result of October 2018-February 2019 sales taxes received from a company that was outside city limits. When that audit adjustment is removed, April collections decreased by about 10% for 2020.
Jared Werner, the city’s chief financial officer, said city officials were preparing for a much higher negative impact to the April sales tax activity.
“While we never hope to see reductions in sales tax activity, many cities have seen much larger decreases to their April collections, therefore New Braunfels is fortunate in that circumstance,” Werner said. “It will continue to be difficult to accurately project how COVID-19 will impact sales taxes.”
Werner said city officials would continue to project
sales tax activity conservatively for the rest of the fiscal year while developing the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Gross sales tax collections for the first seven months of fiscal year 2019-20 have increased by 5.3% compared to a year ago.
Comal County will receive $1,303,860 in sales tax revenue this month from April sales, a decrease of about 2.1% compared to a year ago.
Bulverde will receive $193,629 this month, an increase of 16.4% compared to last year and Garden Ridge will receive $24,376, down 6% compared to the same month a year ago.
The Comptroller’s Office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $690.4 million in local sales tax allocations for June, 11.7% less than in June 2019.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, business closures and social distancing requirements led to the steepest year-over-year decline in allocations since September 2009.
State sales tax revenue totaled $2.61 billion in May, 13.2% less than in May 2019 and the steepest year-over-year decline since January 2010.
The majority of May sales tax revenue is based on sales made in April and remitted to the agency in May.
“Significant declines in sales tax receipts were evident in all major economic sectors, with the exception of telecommunications services,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a statement. “The steepest decline was in collections from oil and gas mining, as energy companies cut well drilling and completion spending following the crash in oil prices.”
The business closures and restrictions and stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic spurred deep drops in collections from restaurants, amusement and recreation services, as well as physical retail stores, Hegar said.
Hegar added that the declines were offset in part by increases from big box retailers and grocery stores that remained open as essential businesses, online retailers and restaurants that could readily pivot to takeout and delivery service.
“With the easing of state and local government social distancing orders beginning in May, business activity in the sectors most affected by measures to curb the pandemic should begin to slowly recover, but operations resuming at reduced capacity will result in continued reductions in employment, income and activity subject to sales tax for months to come,” he said.
Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57% of all tax collections, but the effects of the economic slowdown and low oil prices were evident in other sources of revenue in May.
The state collected the following revenue from other major taxes:
Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $265 million, down 38% from May 2019 and a modest improvement over April’s results.
Motor fuel taxes — $221 million, down 30% from May 2019 and the steepest drop since 1989.
Natural gas production tax — $31 million, down 76% from May 2019.
Oil production tax — $90 million, the lowest monthly amount since July 2010, down 75% from May 2019 and the steepest drop since a 77% drop in March 1988.
Hotel occupancy tax — $8 million, down 86% from May 2019 and the steepest drop on record in data going back to 1982.
Alcoholic beverage taxes — $28 million, down 76% from May 2019 and the steepest drop on record in data going back to 1980.
