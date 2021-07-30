Last year, COVID-19 sidelined the New Braunfels Police Department and Comal County Sheriff’s Office from actively participating in National Night Out activities. Both agencies will resume live visits to NNO events staged by city and county residential neighborhood associations.
National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, officials said.
The 38th annual National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch. The rest of the nation will stage NNO events this Tuesday, but Texas and a few other areas will celebrate it on the first Tuesday in October. Both local departments will join city and county officials on Oct. 5 for the Texas NNO observance that annually bolsters resident involvement in community crime-prevention efforts.
“National Night Out continues to grow every single year and we’re thrilled more and more people want to participate in an event specifically designed to help neighbors get to know neighbors in an effort to reduce crime and have discussions about ways to stop crime and look out for each other to help keep their neighborhoods safe,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator.
National Night Out began in 1984 as a symbolic event designed to band neighbors together against crime. Neighborhoods annually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, displays of crime-prevention exhibits and more.
Ferguson said NBPD’s Neighborhood Watch programs are “an easy way to form a partnership with law enforcement to help keep your neighborhood safe.” He said now is the perfect time to establish new or grow existing Neighborhood Crime Watch groups.
“The program fosters civic involvement, mutual commitment, community pride, a common goal, and a real sense of community,” he said. “Those who live in the neighborhood become the eyes and ears for law enforcement with the goal of preventing or reducing crime by teaching residents how to recognize and report suspicious activity.
“Having a Neighborhood Watch sign posted in your neighborhood lets criminals know that your neighborhood is not an easy target.”
According to NATW, last year’s NNO event was the largest ever, involving 38 million people in 16,000 communities from all 50 states, US territories and military bases worldwide.
NBPD’s deadline for groups to register for this year’s event is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Late registrations will not be guaranteed neighborhood visits to block parties by city police and fire department responders. For more, contact NBPD Community Affairs Officer Lucas Crawford at 830-221-4166.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office Community Resource Team, led by Sgt. Rick Cardenas and Cpl. Robert Huerta includes school resource (SRO), crime prevention, and D.A.R.E. deputies.
CCSO is also urging groups to register for visits by sheriff’s office deputies, but to please contact precinct constables and emergency services district offices to arrange visits from their first responders.
“To start preparations for this year’s NNO we have opened up registration for CCSO deputies to visit neighborhoods having events,” it said.
“Registrations should be completed by individuals planning the events — we need only one
registration per event — in order to avoid duplicate registrations.”
CCSO will only facilitate requests for Comal County Sheriff’s deputies. Residents staging events in other jurisdictions can arrange visits through the appropriate local law enforcement agency.
Neighborhood associations and citizens can request NNO materials through CCSO Community Resource Team Deputy Jakob Willmann by emailing to willmj@co.comal.tx.us or by calling him at 830-643-5845. See links at CCSO’s homepage, mycomalcounty.com/SO or for direct registration, visit https://www.co.comal.tx.us/nno.htm.
