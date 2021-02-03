Comal County health officials reported Wednesday morning the deaths of two Canyon Lake residents, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 257 since
the pandemic began in March.
Health officials confirmed the deaths of a man in his 80s on Jan. 28 and a woman in her 70s on Jan. 23 at a New Braunfels hospital.
County health officials reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and 99 recoveries Wednesday morning, bringing the number of active cases to 629.
The 57 new cases and 620 active cases reported Monday were the lowest daily totals reported since Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.
Thirteen of those new cases are confirmed and 50 are probable.
The additional recoveries from the virus bring that total to 7,409.
Forty-nine of the new cases came from New Braunfels, with four each stemming from north of Canyon Lake and Bulverde and Spring Branch, and two each from south of Canyon Lake, the south Comal County/Garden Ridge area and Fair Oaks.
The largest number of new cases came from people in their 30s and 40s with 23, followed by people in their 50s and 60s with 19, people in their 20s with 15, people under 20 with four and people 70 and older with two.
As of Tuesday, the state has reported 2.1 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 308,761 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began.
The percentage of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients across the region continued a slowly decreasing trend but on Wednesday remained above the 15% threshold that triggered tighter state restrictions late last year, which closed bars and lowered capacity limits at other businesses.
The percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region, which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 19.04% Wednesday, according to county officials.
On Tuesday, there were at least 11,002 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. The state reported 12,198 available staffed hospital beds, including 759 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 16.3% of total hospital beds.
Of the county’s active cases, 69 patients were hospitalized on Wednesday. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 59 COVID-19 patients, with 26 of those in intensive care and 16 on ventilators.
Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said that some of its patients may be treated at outside hospitals.
Tighter restrictions in the region would be lifted once hospitalizations drop below 15% for seven consecutive days.
The county’s seven-day molecular positivity rate on Monday stood at 44.08%, while the antigen positivity rate was 7.84%. Health officials have said that the molecular rate, a test that’s more accurate but takes longer to process, can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it. The antigen test is quicker but less accurate.
As of Wednesday morning, public health has received reports of 60,921 tests conducted, with 4,358 confirmed cases, 3,921 probable cases and 16 suspect cases.
Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
The county’s standby list for the COVID-19 vaccine closed last week after it capped out at 12,000 people, but officials said it might reopen as the supply of vaccine increases. County officials scheduled two clinics this week after receiving 4,000 doses from the state.
County officials are asking people on the standby list who receive emails and phone calls that contain links or phone numbers to schedule appointments for future vaccination clinics not to share that information publicly.
Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, can check the county’s website and Facebook page for information on when the standby list will reopen.
Texas providers have administered nearly 2.2 million doses of vaccine. More than 1.75 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 410,000 have been fully vaccinated.
In Comal County, 8,015 people have received one dose and 2,826 have received both doses for full immunization, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data.
People are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence.
Texas continues to vaccinate health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
DSHS officials said the vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated.
Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week. Additional vaccines are in clinical trials, and Johnson & Johnson could request authorization for its vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration as early as next month.
People can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx. The website includes links to vaccine availability maps and providers.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
