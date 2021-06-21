Before the end of the month, members of the New Braunfels City Council will take up discussion and consideration of an agreement that will govern the proposed Mayfair development — a 1,900-acre project proposed along Interstate 35 just north of the city limits expected to add thousands of residential housing units and commercial and light industrial development, as well as parks and spaces for additional schools.
The proposal, which is being developed by New Braunfels-based SouthStar Communities, is drawing comparisons to Veramendi, a similar 2,400-acre project that had its official opening in 2019 and continues to build.
Like Veramendi, the Mayfair development requires an approved development agreement before establishing a water improvement district.
The district would then have the authority to impose an assessment to pay for drainage, roads, water and sewer utilities, parks and other items appropriate by law.
The assessment’s purpose is to provide a reimbursement process to developers for the construction of a variety of public facilities.
The Texas General Land Office in 2019 solicited proposals for the sale and development of about 2,400 acres owned by the state agency, which is located in the city’s extra territorial jurisdiction, or ETJ.
Since the project is within the ETJ, the city’s ability to regulate development is limited. Development located within the city’s ETJ would not typically have zoning, landscaping requirements, building permit reviews or building safety inspections, and only development regulations associated with platting property would apply.
In 2020, SouthStar began discussions with the city to negotiate an agreement outlining the roles and responsibilities of both the city and the development project.
The agreement would define what regulations will govern the development and how the city will review the project and grant approvals to new developments within the property boundaries.
According to Jeff Jewell, the city’s economic and community development director, who gave a brief overview of the proposal during Monday’s council meeting, the approval of an agreement and creation of a special district by the council would provide an opportunity to exercise governance and impose regulatory requirements on the project not allowed otherwise.
“It allows the city to exercise some level of governance over development over a long-term buildout, which we anticipate this project would take about 15 to 20 years to complete,” Jewell said. “Because of that, the city can require standards, require commitments from the project and processes not currently permissible. It’s a planning tool that’s used to guide future development and secure commitments. Both the project itself and the city benefit from a forward-looking plan that identifies needed improvements and puts in particular deadlines and timelines for the project to proceed.”
While there are some requirements for projects to meet county fire code, residential projects are not required to obtain building permits to certify adequate construction, provide drainage mitigation, parkland or a host of other reviews developments in the city currently receive.
As a regulatory and legal document, the agreement provides for specific project requirements and processes, including document definitions; entitlement and permitting processes; land uses and a residential unit limit: conditions for when the project must be reviewed by the council or Planning Commission; traffic and roadway impacts and reviews; park commitments and delivery schedules; bond issuance limits and procedures; annexation; deed restrictions; and utility commitments.
The proposed development is slated to feature New Braunfels Utilities service, 300 acres of public parkland and open space, more than 13 miles of trails, sites for up to four new Comal ISD schools, a 160-acre employment center along I-35, up to 6,000 residential units, a variety of housing types, 17 miles of shared paths and three miles of separate bike lanes, an east-west I-35 underpass, improved and new roadways and vegetative stream buffers.
Members of the Planning Commission were scheduled to hold a public hearing and consider the recommendation of the agreement during its Monday night meeting
Council members are expected to consider the document on June 28.
NBU is slated to consider a utility agreement for the project in August.
Information on the Mayfair project is available online at www.nbtexas.org/mayfair.
