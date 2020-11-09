After briefly falling below 100 in early October, Comal County's number of active COVID-19 cases has now climbed back to near 200.
The county added 23 cases to its data on Monday morning, with 16 new cases and seven backlogged cases. The county now has 185 active cases of the disease with four of those patients hospitalized.
All 16 of the new cases are probable and pushes the county's total since the pandemic began to 3,941 with 3,634 of those patients recovered — including 11 new recoveries added to the data on Monday.
Of the newly-added cases, 17 of them are from the New Braunfels area with six of them from the Spring Branch area.
Nine of the cases are people in their 20s, four are in their 30s and 40s, seven are in their 50s and 60s, two are 70 or older. One case was under the age of 20.
Since the pandemic arrived in the area in March, there have been 122 patients who have died. Many of those deaths took place in the summer months as the number of cases spiked and outbreaks spread to area nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. The county added two new deaths to its total last week.
On Monday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for nine COVID-19 patients with three in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Not all of the patients are necessarily county residents; likewise, not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
As of Monday morning the county's office of public health received reports of 30,599 tests conducted with 2,928 confirmed cases, 1,011 probable cases and two suspect cases. That's an increase of 174 tests from Friday.
The seven-day positivity rate for Monday in Comal County is 7.31%. That's down from 7.79% reported on Friday.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the County’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
