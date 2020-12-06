An early morning fire on Saturday burned down a Canyon Lake mobile home leaving one person dead and burning another who was transported to a San Antonio hospital, authorities said.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office and County Fire Marshal’s Office are probing the blaze in the 600 block of West Clark Street.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS was dispatched to the location at 4:07 a.m. on Saturday for a reported structure fire and arrived to find a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire showing, said Chief Darren Brinkkoeter.
Brinkkoeter said after hearing occupants were inside, crews entered the structure through a bedroom window to search when it underwent flashover — a sudden, simultaneous combustion inside that consumed its contents — temporarily causing them to retreat through the window.
“Firefighters started extinguishment of that room and worked their way through the rest of the house,” Brinkkoeter said. “They located a deceased occupant inside the structure; one occupant who was located in the backyard with injuries was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) Burn Unit in San Antonio.”
Genders and identifications of the victims, and other information was not immediately available Saturday evening.
“Currently the Comal County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and working with Comal County Sheriff’s Office in identifying the occupant inside the house as well as notify next of kin,” Brinkkoeter said, adding Bulverde Spring Branch Fire EMS also sent in a tanker unit to fight the fire. Responders remained on the scene until 10:30 a.m.
