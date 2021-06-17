Hanover, Germany-based technology company Continental Automotive is advancing construction on a new $110 million state-of-the-art facility in New Braunfels slated to manufacture products company officials say will represent the future of assisted and automated driving.
Construction is underway to develop the 215,000-square-foot facility off I-35 and Kohlenberg Road. Company officials expect operations to start in the second half of 2022.
Company officials marked the construction effort with employees, local and state officials and community members on Thursday with a ceremony that culminated in a "beam signing" opportunity for attendees.
Continental develops key components for assisted and automated driving all over the world. With this new location, the company is positioned to expand its research, development and manufacturing capabilities in the United States, which company officials say is especially important as demand for intelligent safety functions increases.
Continental began researching sensors, software and intelligent connectivity more than 20 years ago.
The New Braunfels facility is an extension of that work as the company increases investments in the areas of assisted and automated driving.
When the plant opens, local workers will produce radar sensors essential for many sophisticated safety functions such as blind-spot detection and forward-collision warning.
Ryan French, project manager for the new plant and focus factory manager for advanced driver assistance systems, said employees would manufacture "life-saving products" at the new facility.
"It's meaningful work," French said. "Continental has pursued a long-term strategy of 'Vision Zero,' where our goal is to reduce accidents and fatalities to zero. That's what we'd like to see in the future. Within the U.S., every year, roughly 40,000 people die in automotive accidents. That's too many. When we go to work here, we are really committed to doing our part to bring that number down."
French added that the automated and assisted driving industry was growing rapidly and said he expected growth to continue.
"Having this new facility allows that growth, as we drive the innovation on our current products and the next generation of products," he said. "We have space to grow, and we have all the right knowledge and people to do it."
French acknowledged the partnerships with the state, New Braunfels, Comal County, New Braunfels Utilities, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation that brought the plant to reality.
The New Braunfels facility will serve as the company's second automotive manufacturing location in the state.
Continental will offer 580 well-paying jobs with benefits over the next four years with the New Braunfels location, company officials said.
New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman said German heritage and craftsmanship, along with Texas pride, was the perfect trifecta needed to bring Continental to New Braunfels."
"Yes, you picked the best place in Texas to do business," Brockman said, addressing company leaders. "We don't mind saying that in New Braunfels, Texas, I guarantee you. We like to partner with the state of Texas like we've always done with the state of Texas, but this investment here in jobs is significant for us."
Adriana Cruz, director of the Governor's Economic Development and Tourism office, said Continental's multi-million dollar investment and the creation and retention of hundreds of jobs "is a remarkable win for the city of New Braunfels, the region and the state."
"Made in Texas is a powerful global brand and Continental's selection of New Braunfels and Texas will continue to bring attention to the state's strengths in automotive manufacturing," Cruz said.
Cruz presented a proclamation to company officials from Gov. Greg Abbott.
One of the world's largest automotive and technology suppliers, Continental has invested about $3.5 billion in manufacturing, technology, facilities and product development in the United States since 2011. In addition, it employs a domestic workforce of more than 19,000 people.
It was a long process of negotiations with Continental, Former Mayor Barron Casteel said after the ceremony.
"I believe there were a number of locations they were looking at," Barron said. "We weren't initially a good fit. For the 4B Board of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation and the city of New Braunfels, we work real hard at good fits. Clearly, Continental's design and what they would be doing was a great fit, but the deal wasn't, so it took a while. I think they really wanted to be in this area of Texas ... I think Continental, the products that they are making, they are going to be here for generations."
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said the plant would serve as "a great asset to the community."
"When we look at things like this, we always look at what the community benefit might be," Krause said. "They are bringing jobs here, so it is pretty special to have them here as part of the community."
Comal County commissioners and New Braunfels City Council members separately agreed in 2019 to incentivize Continental's multi-million investment in the community. The agreement provides a multi-year refund of property taxes paid on the improvements and business' personal property in exchange for the company fulfilling certain employment and wage levels.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had prompted a year-long postponement of the start on the facility. In addition, travel and associated restrictions with the pandemic resulted in at least a three-month delay in the company's general contractor selection process.
The Continental incentive package, if the company meets all the benchmarks, could total up to $3.3 million in land acquisition grants, up to $1.8 million for infrastructure improvements and up to $270,000 in roadway impact fees to improve Kohlenberg Road.
Continental will receive a 15% city property tax rebate over 10 years if it reaches and maintains the set number of full-time positions, and the county approved a 47% property tax rebate based on the same terms over the next decade.
