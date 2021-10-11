Two motorcyclists traveling together on Farm-to-Market Road 306 were killed Friday evening when one cycle careened into a tree and the other was struck by an oncoming pickup truck, injuring the driver and killing a passenger of the truck, authorities said.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Robert Mikel said emergency units were called to the 9600 block of FM 306, west of the Purgatory Road intersection, just after 6 p.m. Friday.
“We responded to a motor vehicle/motorcycle accident where two motorcycles collided with a pickup truck near (that intersection),” he said. “The two motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene. We transported two in the pickup truck by ground EMS to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital.”
Sgt. Orlando “Gus” Moreno, Texas Department of Public Safety public information officer for safety and education Services in San Antonio, said two Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a 2017 model driven by Jacob Daniel Morris, 27, of La Vernia, and a 2020 model driven by Hector Juan Gonzales, 29, of Devine were eastbound on FM 306.
“The two men failed to negotiate a curve, possibly due to unsafe speed, and lost control of their vehicles,” Moreno said. “Mr. Morris slid off the roadway and struck a tree. Mr. Gonzales slid into oncoming traffic in the westbound lane.”
Moreno said Gonzales was struck by a 2000 Ford F-250 pickup, driven by Frank Thomas Leggett, 62, who was traveling with DeEtta Kay Haynie, 68, both of Trenton, Missouri. Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders pronounced Morris and Gonzales dead at the scene.
Mikel said there was significant damage to the front of the pickup and that both motorcycles were totally destroyed, adding it took 32 minutes to extricate Haynie, who had suffered life-threatening injuries, from the truck. Leggett had non-life-threatening injuries, Moreno said.
Both were transported to Seton Hays in Kyle, where Haynie later succumbed to her injuries. Canyon Lake Fire crews remained on the accident scene until 8:30 p.m.; CCSO units remained until 10 p.m., Mikel and Smith said.
It was not immediately clear if one or both motorcyclists were not wearing helmets, if both occupants of the pickup were not wearing seatbelts or if alcohol might have been a factor.
“The investigation is ongoing and all contributing factors are not yet known,” Moreno said.
