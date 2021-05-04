Comal County Commissioners will approve the county’s 2022 budget planning schedule and issue proclamations honoring corrections officers and small businesses during their weekly meeting on Thursday.
The budget process takes roughly four months and concludes by the end of August. The 2021 budget, totaling $107.988 million, went into effect Jan. 1. It is funded by the 2020 combined tax rate of 35.8515 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, with portions designated for county general operations, jury, indigent health, debt service, and road and flood control funds.
“First, the process allows other elected officials to submit (budget) requests and define priorities of their offices for the upcoming year,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “Next, it provides transparency to the taxpayers who are paying the bills. It gives them opportunity to review what we’re doing and gives them a say in the budget process.”
On Thursday, commissioners will vote to request Krause submit his proposed budget in July and the schedule, which sets budget request packets sent to department heads by Friday, May 14 and returned to county Auditor Jessie Rahe by Friday, June 11.
Departmental requests will be presented to commissioners by Monday, June 28, with department heads addressing commissioners during a budget workshop Thursday, July 8. Commissioners will study that information and preliminary certified tax rolls (due July 25) before Krause presents his recommended 2022 county budget on Thursday, July 29.
Published notices will precede public hearings on the proposed 2022 budget, the 2021 tax rate and salaries of public officials prior to votes finalizing the budget (set for Thursday, Aug. 19) and/or tax rate (no later than Thursday, Aug. 24).
Also Thursday, commissioners will issue a proclamation naming May 2-9 as Small Business Week in the county and recognizing Glenn Griffin as the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s Small-Business Person of the Year.
Other proclamations designate May 2-8 as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week and May 9-15 as National Prevention Week, which annually raises public awareness about the importance of substance-use prevention and positive mental health programs.
Also, after receiving the COVID-19 report comments from citizens and reports from elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
• Acceptance of surety from developers for construction of roads and other improvements within two phases of the Vista Alta del Veramendi subdivision and within a portion of the Spring Valley subdivision.
• An amended plat combining lots in the Mystic Shores subdivision.
• A variance granting an alcohol permit at a county park for a Canyon Lake Little League benefit on Saturday, May 15.
• Reappointing county Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde to a two-year term beginning May 16.
• Various line-item budget transfers for equipment purchases and/or reclassifications of job positions within the jail, building maintenance and road and bridge departments.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.