Comal County's active COVID-19 case count continued to decline on Tuesday, falling below 500 for the first time since July 21, as health officials confirmed three more deaths.
The most recent deaths reported were a Garden Ridge man in his 70s who died on Sept. 29 in a San Antonio hospital, a New Braunfels woman in her 70s who died on Oct. 6 in a New Braunfels hospital, and a Canyon Lake woman in her 40s who died on Oct. 12 in a San Marcos hospital. There have now been 442 COVID-19 deaths reported since the pandemic arrived in March of 2020.
The county's active case count fell to 479 on Tuesday, with public health adding 79 new cases and 113 recoveries. Of those cases, 25 patients are hospitalized — that's up from 21 reported on Monday.
After one day in single digits, Comal County's hospitals reported caring for 15 COVID-19 patients, up six from Monday's report, with 89% of those patients unvaccinated according to county health officials.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, remained at 6% on Tuesday. Comal County's seven-day positivity rates were at 5.22% for the molecular test and 6.87% for the antigen test.
The county's health department is continuing to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years and older. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
More than 72% of Comal County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have had at least one shot, with 63.74% of those fully vaccinated. Neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, sits at 65.21% and 57.88% respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.