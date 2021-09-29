I went to a lot of concerts during the 1980s and was fortunate to see some of the biggest touring bands in the world.
I was working at a steel fabricating plant at the time and had many friends who loved live music. Work was often tough and the hours could be long. Minimum wage was about $3 per hour back then and we didn’t make much more than that. Every extra dollar we had went to buy concert tickets to see our favorite bands.
Russell Blanton was a close friend and coworker of mine and we went to many concerts together. We traveled to Houston, Corpus and San Antonio to see as many shows as we could afford. I vividly remember an Iron Maiden concert in San Antonio that we went to. About half way through the show we left our nosebleed seats in the upper balcony and snuck onto the floor.
Before long we were standing about 10 feet from the stage and couldn’t believe our luck. I still can see the smile on Russell’s face when he looked at me and yelled “Man how cool is this?”
We had many nights like this over the course of the next decade or so. When I moved to New Braunfels, I lost touch with him as it often happens when one person moves away.
A few years ago, we reconnected on Facebook and had fun catching up on each of our lives. He had made a few wrong turns in his life but seemed to be back on track. He had recently got a job at a gas processing plant and was doing well.
As I was writing this column, I learned that he just passed away. He got COVID in mid-September and was hospitalized. It turned into pneumonia and he was put on a ventilator.
He passed away on Sunday and I got the news on Monday from a mutual friend. I spent the entire day listening to hard rock bands and remembering all the fun times I had going to concerts with him. He was definitely a kindred spirit.
Randy Rogers launches signature brand of whiskey
Local singer songwriter Randy Rogers recently teamed up with a group of friends to launch a signature brand of whiskey called Bahnbrecker, which is derived from “trailblazer” in German. The first flavor released is called Slow River Blend and is described as being handcrafted from Texas and Midwestern wheat, soaked with lemon peel and clove. The overall flavor is similar to a Hefeweizen-style beer. Randy teamed up with Eric Chase, Cary Schindler, Ash Wineinger, Michael Devers and spirits industry veteran Steve Luttmann to create the New Braunfels-based brand of whiskey.
“We wanted to create something that the people who came before us in this great community of New Braunfels would be proud of,” Rogers said in a press statement. “I think you’re going to find that this craft whiskey distinguishes itself from others. Slow River Blend gives you this aroma, it gives you this flavor of the lemon and the clove blended with your whiskey that creates this Hefeweizen taste. The Hefeweizen spirit that is the spirit of New Braunfels.”
I remember interviewing Randy during the COVID shutdown and he expressed his desire to diversify outside of the music business. Since the entire music business was shutdown during the pandemic, musicians realized they could not count on it being the stable source of income it once was.
Tonight, Randy will perform at Cheatham Street Warehouse, which he is part owner of. He bought the historic venue after the death of original owner Kent Finlay and makes a point of playing there several times a year. Tickets for the Randy Rogers show with Tom O’Connor opening are available at CheathamStreet.com.
William Lee Golden releases autobiography
He is easily the most recognizable member of the legendary country singing group, the Oak Ridge Boys.
Of course, I’m talking about William Lee Golden, the guy with the long hair and beard. He became a member of the group in January 1965, replacing original member Jim Hammill.
He was working at a papermill in Brewton, Alabama when he got the call to audition for the group. He was hired on the spot and never had to work in a papermill again.
I had the chance to speak with Golden this week about his new book, appropriately titled “Behind the Beard.”
“It has a lot of stories in it,” Golden said. “I let several people tell their side of the story, even some of my ex-wives. My first wife told her side of the story just a few months before she passed away.”
By 1976 they had their first huge country hit with “Ya’ll Come Back Saloon” and their career really took off.
“Our career was going great.,” he said. “We were playing all over America and we had our own bus. Then we released ‘Elvira’ as a single and things really got crazy. The first time we played it live, the crowd went nuts. We had to sing it three times in a row. Before long we had three busses and three semi-trucks on tour. We were doing 250 shows a year for over 40 years. Now that we are in our 50th year together, we have cut back to about 150 shows a year.”
With the possible exception of the Bellamy Brothers, the Oaks are still one of the hardest working bands in the business. William also goes into detail the time he was fired from the group in March of 1987. The other three members voted him out and hired Steve Sanders as his replacement.
Nine years later, Steve quit the band and they asked Golden to return. He rejoined the band on New Years Eve, 1995 at a concert in Merrillville, Indiana and received a 15-minute standing ovation when he walked onstage. He ends the book on a happy note, married for the fourth time to Simone, and living in their historic home in Hendersonville, Tennessee.
The book contains hundreds of photos from his private collection. It tells the story of one mans life, a life filled with many challenges and triumphs. He has an amazing story to tell and I thoroughly enjoyed the book.
Commander Cody dies at 77 years old
Growing up in the 70’s was an amazing time if you were a music fan.
Many classic rock and country artists got their start during this period. When you turned on your favorite rock FM radio station, you would hear songs by the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Creedence, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bad Company, Eric Clapton, ZZ Top and hundreds more. There were no bad songs on the radio in those days.
Though I loved all the major stars, I was also a fan of a few bands that marched to the beat of a different drummer. They weren’t huge superstars but the produced some classic music that still stands the test of time. One of these bands was Commander Cody & the Lost Planet Airmen. Cody’s real name was George Frayne IV and he fronted the Airmen from 1967 until his death last Sunday, Sept. 26.
He had battled cancer for many years and died at his home according to a Facebook post made by his wife Sue.
For the past decade or so they lived in Saratoga Springs, New York. Frayne formed the band in 1967 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was a big fan of the 1950’s film series ‘King of the Rocket Men’ and took his name Commander Cody from the lead characters name Commando Cody. His favorite episode was called “Lost Planet Airmen” so he used the title as his bands name.
Their lead guitarist, Bill Kirchen, is often called Titan of the Telecaster and continues to perform in our area on a regular basis. Back in 1974 I bought an 8-track tape of their live album “Deep in the Heart of Texas” and played it constantly in my car. I was lucky enough to see them in concert many times and interviewed Frayne on multiple occasions.
My last phone interview with him was in 2017 and I was trying to convince him to bring the band to Texas for some live shows. He was always willing to talk about the band and often kept me on the phone for hours reliving old stories about their crazy times on the road.
Phoenix Saloon features Tom Petty Tribute
The Phoenix Saloon, located in our beautiful downtown, has a cool three days of music on tap. Tonight, you have the duo Joe Pulcini & Wayne Wilson. Friday night it’s the Hubcap Stealers with their raw and gritty rock& roll sound. Saturday night belongs to 3 Man Front doing their tribute to the late Tom Petty.
They have performed this show a few times already and it is always a crowd pleaser. The show will consist of Josh Holden on vocals and guitar, Gabe Wilson on lead guitar, Jeff Sauveur on drums, Mike Taylor on bass, Ross Anderson on keyboards and Alli Mattice on vocals.
For Sunday Funday you can enjoy the fantastic music by Pete Williams at 2 p.m. Check out their website at ThePhoenixSaloon.com for all the upcoming shows.
LIVE MUSIC CALENDAR
Adobe Verde
(1724 Hunter Road, 830-629-0777)
Fri – The Percolators – 6:30pm
Sat – Fallon Franklin – 6:30pm
Aztec Theater
(104 N St Mary’s Street, San Antonio 210-812-4355)
Fri – Skillet – 6pm
Baja BBQ
(280 Marina, Canyon Lake 830-935-3122)
Fri – Matt Kirk & The Gueyfarers – 8pm
Sat – Devan Blaze – 8pm
Sun – Ron Knuth – 5pm
Billy’s Ice
(1193 Loop 337, 830-692-8169)
Tonight – Rio Tripeano – 8:30pm
Fri – Morningstar – 8:30pm
Sat – Rochelle & the Sidewinders – 9:30pm
Sun – Lucas Taylor – 7pm
Brauntex Theatre
(290 W. San Antonio, 830-627-0808)
Tonight – The Isaacs – 7:30pm
Fri – Crystal Gayle – 7:30pm
Brookshire Brothers
(18275 FM 306, Canyon Lake 830-935-3130)
Fri – Dallas Burrow – 7pm
Sat – Ace Pepper Group – 7pm
Cheatham Street Warehouse
(119 Cheatham Street, San Marcos, 512-353-3777)
Tonight – Tom O’Connor / Randy Rogers – 7pm
Fri – Carson Jeffrey – 8pm
Sat – Triston Marez – 8pm
Dam Red Barn
(16520 S. Access Rd, Canyon Lake 830-964-3276)
Sat – Clever Name Band – 8:30pm
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
(4041 FM 32, Fisher, TX)
Tonight – Turn Up Jam – 8pm
Sun – Monte Good – 1pm
Double Dave’s Pizza Works
(2164 Gabriels Place # 105)
Mon – Monte Good – 5:30pm
Downtown Social Club
(386 W. San Antonio, 830-214-6650)
Fri – Timber Wilde – 8:30pm
Farmer’s Market
(Castell Street Downtown)
Sat – Dallas Burrow – 10am
Floores Country Store
(14492 Old Bandera Rd 210-695-8827)
Sun – Rick Rice Band – 4pm
Freiheit Country Store
(2157 FM 1101, 830-625-9400)
Tonight – Clay Hollis Band – 8pm
Wed – Zack Walther Band – 6pm
Grapevine in Gruene
(1612 Hunter Rd 830-606-0093)
Fri – Henri Herbert – 5pm
Sat – Sylvia & Matt Kirk – Noon / Jackson Parten – 4pm
Sun – Johnny McGowan – 1pm
Gristmill River Grill
(1287 Gruene Road, 830-625-0684)
Sat – Dennis Jay Duo – 6pm
Gruene Cottages
(1950 Hunter Rd, 830-625-5818)
Sat – Tony Taylor / Sun Valley Station – 7pm
Gruene Grove
(1263 Gruene Rd, 830-765-0300)
Tonight – Smokehouse Guitar Army – 7pm
Fri – Nate Guthrie – 3pm / Gray Gregson – 7pm
Sat – Saddle Sores – 7pm
Gruene Hall
(1281 Gruene Rd 830-606-1281)
Tonight – Henri Herbert – 6pm
Fri – Madam Radar / Band of Heathens – 7pm
Sat – Bo Phillips – 1pm / Summer Dean/ Jesse Daniel / Mike & the Moonpies – 7pm
Sun – Dawn & Hakes – 12:30pm / Phil Hurley Band – 5pm
Mon – Bret Graham – 6pm
Tue – Tony Taylor & Friends – 6pm
Wed – Dallas Moore – 6pm
Happy Cow
(9103 FM 1102, Hunter, TX. 512-667-7510)
Fri – Southern Brave – 8:30pm
Sat – Damon Curtis Band – 8:30pm
The Hideaway
(Formerly Conway’s)
(262 W. Jahn St. 830-620-5376)
Tonight – Singer Songwriter Night – 7pm
Krause’s Café
(148 Castell, 830-632-5076)
Tonight – Waller Creek Vipers – 6:30pm
Fri – Chris Cuevas Project – 7pm
Sat – Movin Melvin – 10am / Tex Porter Band – 2pm / Dirty White Horse – 6:30pm
Wed – Yodel Blitz – 6pm
Luckenbach Dance Hall
(412 Town Loop, Luckenbach 830-997-3224)
Fri – Sterling Drake – 1pm / Wagon Aces – 8pm
Sat – Clayton Gardner – 1pm / Koncrete Kings – 7pm
Sun – Walt Wilkins & Friends – 1pm / Jake Martin – 5pm
Middleton Brewing
(101 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos 512-847-3435)
Fri – Alex Jones – 6pm
Sat – Amber Lucille – 6pm
Sun – Bob Slaughter – 2pm
Mon – Open Mic Night – 6pm
Muck & Fuss /Side Car
(295 E. San Antonio Street, 830-312-5387)
Tonight – Owen Stroud – 4pm
(Sidecar)
NB Elks Lodge 2279
(393 S. Seguin, 830-625-5217)
Tonight – Cactus Country – 7pm
Old River City Café
(2771 FM 725 830-620-1900)
Sun – Ryan Waguespack – 10:30am
Wed – Monte Good – 5:30pm
Our Lady Bar & Grille
(1720 Gruene Road 830-358-7545)
Fri – Tim Williams – 6pm
Phoenix Saloon
(193 W San Antonio, 830-643-1400)
Tonight – Tex Porter – Noon / Joe Pulcini & Wayne Wilson – 7pm
Fri – Tony Taylor & Geoffrey Hill – Noon / Laura Allen – 5pm / Hubcap Stealers – 8pm
Sat – Andi Holleman – 1pm / 3 Man Front – Tribute to Tom Petty – 8pm
Sun – Pete Williams – 2pm
Wed – Steven Vee – Noon / Open Mic w/ Andi Holleman – 8pm
Pour Haus
(343 W San Antonio, 830-214-6033)
Tonight – Andi Holleman & Friends – 8:30pm
Tue – Open Mic Night – 8:30pm
Red Bird Listening Room
(1260 South Bus 35, 830-606-7886)
Tonight – Songwriter Night – 6pm
Sun – Chris Beall – 4pm
Riley’s On The Backbone
(3971 FM 32, Fischer 830-964-2555)
Tonight – James Leo McDonald – 8pm
Fri – Daniel Johnson – 8pm
Riley’s Tavern
(8894 FM 1102 512-392-3132)
Tonight – Joel Hofmann & Billy Dee – 8pm
Fri – Lance Lapinski – 6pm / Danny B Harvey – 8pm
Sat – Prairie Rattlers – 4pm / Deuce Coupe – 8pm
Sun – Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle – 4pm
River Road Ice House
(1791 Hueco Springs Loop 830-626-1335)
Sat – David Nail – 8:30pm
Rudy’s BBQ
(844 Loop 337, 830-609-3337)
Tonight – Secondhand Cowboys – 6pm
Sam’s Burger Joint
(330 E Grayson St 210-223-2830)
Fri – Reckless Kelly – 9pm
Sat – Everlong – Foo Fighters Tribute – 9pm
Sun – Satisfaction – Rolling Stones Tribute – 8pm
Texas Ski Ranch
(6700 IH 35 North, 830-627-2843
Fri – Reggae James – 8pm
Sat – RDO Band – 7pm
Watering Hole
(1390 McQueeney Rd 830-625-0045)
Fri – Chris Max Band – 8:30pm
Sat – Randy Carson & Burns – 9pm
Sun – Rex McNiel – 3pm
Please send upcoming live music info to: martinsmusic@hotmail.com
