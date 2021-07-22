Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels continued a tradition of welcoming new technology to the facility by hosting a blessing ceremony for the da Vinci XI Surgical System, designed for minimally invasive surgery and allows patients to experience less pain and scarring, shorter hospital stays and faster recoveries.
Associates and leaders from the hospital gathered on Tuesday to share more about the robotic technology and celebrate its arrival.
Sister Michele O’Brien, a sister of charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio and development specialist at the Friends of Christus Santa Rosa Foundation, who has spent over 50 years in healthcare, serving in many and various roles, including registered nurse, x-ray technician, community health director, advocate and lobbyist, foundation development officer and administrator, gave the special blessing.
“Whenever we have a new resource — that resource can be the da Vinci or people — we thank God, and we ask for a special blessing from God, that we may be attentive to the use and to the talents of each of them. That’s why we stop and say a prayer to ask for that blessing and be thankful for the blessing.
Named “Madam Steel” by the hospital staff. The system gives the surgeon an advanced set of instruments to use in performing robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery.
The term “robotic” often misleads people. Don’t worry — Rosie, the robot maid from “The Jetsons,” Robot Model B-9 from “Lost in Space” or other artificial intelligences do not perform the surgery. The surgeon performs the procedure using instruments that he or she guides using a console.
According to its Sunnyvale, California-based manufacturer, Intuitive Surgical, the system translates the surgeon’s hand movements at the console in real-time, bending and rotating the instruments while performing the procedure.
The tiny wristed instruments move like a human hand but with a greater range of motion. The vision system also delivers a highly magnified, 3D high-definition view of the surgical area. The instrument size makes it possible for surgeons to operate through one or a few small incisions.
Alex Reynolds, the hospital’s president, said the new technology enhances the facility’s ability to offer and provide invasive surgery options without going to Austin or San Antonio.
“More and more physicians are being trained with robotic equipment,” Reynolds said. “Many young physicians who are out of school, in addition to many of our current medical staff, are strong utilizers of robotic surgery, so it’s arguably become the standard of care for certain specialties in terms of it becoming par for the course for the surgical experience for both patients and physicians. It’s a great piece of equipment that brings new technology to the New Braunfels hospital. I really support both patients and our medical staff in having the most advanced technology available.”
According to the hospital, the system has been optimized for multi-quadrant surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac and general surgery.
