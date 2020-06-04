A New Braunfels woman on a bucket-list float trip might have kicked the bucket instead had it not been for the swift action of three teens who pulled her from the Guadalupe River and helped reach safety.
At 73, Sue Ellison decided it was time to take the plunge and float the river with her daughter and granddaughter, plus her daughter’s sister-in-law and her daughter, just as she has seen throngs of people do for years.
“It was a girls’ trip,” Ellison said. “My daughter and the others had floated the river plenty of times — with the fellas, you know.”
On May 20, with their store-bought tubes in tow, the four headed north of Gruene to find a river outfitter where they could enter the river.
Looking back, Ellison said she thinks this is where things began to go wrong.
“I brought my own tube,” she said. “The rental tubes are tougher and more resilient than what I had, I think.”
No one from the group was familiar with that particular stretch of the Guadalupe River, either.
“The rapids were rougher than we thought they would be,” Ellison said. “We didn’t know they would be so hard.”
All was well until Ellison’s tube struck a rock on a rapid and burst.
“I kept trying to stand up, but the rocks were so slick and the water was moving so fast,” Ellison said. “I started rolling.”
Seeing her mother in distress, Christy Davis, rushed to help her.
“I had rolled several times — every time my face was up, I tried to take a big breath,” Ellison said. “I kept trying to find something to grab onto — a stick or some weeds — but I couldn’t get anything.”
When her daughter reached her, she was able to hold her mother’s head up, though she couldn’t pull her from the water.
Not far away, three boys, Therren Beettner, Nate Coehen and Christopher Bowing, had pulled their kayaks to the riverbank and were having lunch.
“We stopped for lunch there because we had seen people wipe out on those rapids and lose all their stuff, and we didn’t want to lose our lunch,” said Beettner, a 15-year-old Canyon High School student about to enter the 10th grade. “I saw Miss Sue’s tube deflate and how she tumbled over with her daughter, so I told the guys, ‘I’m going to go check on them.’”
He yelled to ask if the women needed help, and when Davis yelled back that they did, Beettner’s years of Boy Scout experience kicked into action.
As Beettner jumped in his kayak told Bowing to get their smallest, lightest kayak ready, then he headed across the water with a life jacket.
“Her daughter was trying to hold Miss Sue out of the water,” Beettner said. “When Christopher brought the kayak, I lifted her into it, then walked her in the kayak through the rapids to shore.”
Despite her terror and shock, Ellison was astonished by the ease with which Beettner pulled her from the water and placed her in the boat.
“I’m a grown woman — I have big, grown woman bones,” she chuckled. “But he lifted me right up.”
Here, too, Beettner’s life experience was of service.
“I have an elderly grandma who falls a lot, and my dad and I had to learn how to pick her up safely,” he explained.
Once ashore, Beettner, a member of Troop 119, and Bowing, a member of Troop 381, began administering first aid, checking cuts and bruises. Though Coehen is not a Boy Scout, Beettner praised his ability to follow orders and together they made a plan for how to reach the Lamb’s Rest Inn, where Ellison’s group had planned to exit the river.
“I wanted her there soon,” Beettner said, explaining he was worried about her well-being.
Beettner decided the best approach was to send one boy ahead to scout for rapids, while he towed Ellison in a tube tied behind his kayak.
“If the rapid was fast, I unhooked her tube and walked her through,” Beettner said. “Then I tied her tube onto my kayak again and kept paddling.”
The journey took about two hours, Ellison guessed.
“He knew how to keep a person in borderline shock alert,” she said. “If I was quiet for a little while, he asked me questions — about my past and my self, little things. I appreciate that. He remembered what to do. And he made sure I had water, shade and a hat.”
No one in the party had been to the Lamb’s Rest Inn before, so they weren’t sure how the exit point would look.
“At one point, Miss Sue thought she saw her son-in-law, so we climbed up a steep bank,” Beettner said. “It was private property, but I jumped the fence because it wasn’t safe to take her back down the wet stairs.”
Beettner knocked on the door and explained their situation to the homeowner, who gave Ellison a ride to the Lamb’s Rest Inn.
“These boys are little heroes,” Ellison said. “I honestly think I would have died without them. I couldn’t get my footing and no one could get me out.”
Beettner’s troop leader, Nick Schalk, was not surprised by the teen’s level-headedness and skillful approach.
“He’s giving, caring and smart — if you’re in a tight spot, he’s the one you want,” Schalk said. “He has good parents and they’ve grown a good boy.”
Schalk has been Beettner’s troop leader since he was in the Cub Scouts.
“When I first met Therren, he reminded me of the little boy in the first part of the movie Up,” Schalk said. “He was shy, didn’t say a word, the last in line, never said ‘boo.’ Over the years, with the skills he’s learned, the Scouts has helped pull him out of his shell. He knows his stuff, knows his skills.”
Schalk plans to nominate Beettner for an award from the Scouts council for lifesaving.
“You have to go above and beyond to earn one, and I think he has,” Schalk said.
Though her own tubing days are over, Ellison said she wouldn’t discourage others from taking a float trip.
“I would recommend it to younger, stronger people — and use a good tube!” she said. “Be aware that the river does have dangers. Even the despite the trouble, I still enjoyed our beautiful Guadalupe. I shouldn’t have been out there, but I met these sweet boys. They are good people — and I think most kids are.
“The good lord and these three boys helped me that day — but maybe I should have just done the Comal and gone through the chute,” she joked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.