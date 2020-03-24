Comal County Commissioners on Tuesday extended Order No. 439, which continues the county’s disaster order issued March 18, but did not discuss joining several other Texas counties in ordering citizens to shelter in place.
Harris County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Bexar County and Galveston County are already operating under such restrictions or have scheduled them while Travis County is expected to join them later Tuesday.
The county’s extension follows similar action by New Braunfels City Council, which extended the city’s disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 crisis Monday night. Both give the entities state and federal support and reimbursements if and when resources become available.
The county’s emergency operations center, which oversees public health planning and preparedness throughout the county, remains at Level Two, one notch below the highest alert level requiring 24-hour staffing.
Also Tuesday, commissioners took no action after meeting in executive session to discuss impacts of recent federal legislation that could affect some of the county’s 750 employees.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act’s emergency paid sick leave benefit allows workers up to two weeks of paid leave at 100% of wages to those with coronavirus symptoms, become subject to local quarantine or advised to self-quarantine, or provide coronavirus-related care to a child or family member. It pays two-thirds wages for an additional 10 weeks for childcare expenses related to school closures.
Technical glitches prevented live streaming of video and audio of Tuesday’s meeting. The county’s next regular session begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioner’s Courtroom in the county courthouse, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
For more, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
