An 84-year-old Sattler man was killed Monday when he was run over by the tractor he was operating, authorities said.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said deputies responded to the 700 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2673 around 1:44 p.m.
“We received a 911 call on 5/10/21 at approximately 1:44 p.m. for an elderly male subject who was run over by his tractor,” she said. “Deputies and Canyon Lake Fire and EMS personnel found Albert Kenneth Kanz Jr., 84, deceased at the scene.
Smith said Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark pronounced Kanz dead, adding an autopsy was not ordered and next of kin were notified.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said his department responded with six personnel in several vehicles and had a hospital helicopter standing by for the victim.
“We received the call at 1:46 p.m. and arrived at 1:49 p.m.,” Brinkkoeter said, adding Kanz had been operating a farm implement when he was injured.
“He was beyond resuscitation attempts and was deceased when we arrived.”
Brinkkoeter said no one else was injured and his crew continued to work the scene until departing at 4:35 p.m.
“It is not clear at this point how exactly this has happened, but appears to be a tragic accident,” Smith said, adding detectives will continue to investigate.
