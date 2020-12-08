The Comal County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the second victim in Saturday morning’s house fire in Canyon Lake.
“The individual has been positively identified as Danielle Nicole Thetford, 30, of Canyon Lake,” said Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer. “The case is still being investigated and we will know the cause of her death when we receive autopsy results.”
At this point, authorities believe the fire in the 600 block of West Clark Street, in the Canyon Lake RV Park, which occurred around 4 a.m. Saturday, was accidental.
“Right now it doesn’t appear anything suspicious,” Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said on Monday.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS found Thetford inside the residence, a mobile home constructed during the 1970s. Randall Lambright, 33, of Canyon Lake, found outside the home with third-degree burns, was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where his condition was not immediately available Tuesday.
Klabunde’s office and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the fire and the death, respectively. Smith said Thetford was pronounced dead by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders, who ordered an autopsy.
Smith said Thetford was taken to Central Texas Autopsy in Lockhart. She said investigators said it could “take a few months before we get the final report.”
The blaze, which destroyed the home, was the area’s second significant structure fire in six days. Klabunde did not have a dollar estimate on the loss of the structure and its contents.
He said his office is still investigating the Nov. 30 fire that burned down a residence in the 1200 block of Yaupon Drive in Fischer, which led to $250,000 in damages to the home and $100,000 in lost contents. There were no injuries.
