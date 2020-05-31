A 22-year-old Houston woman who slipped beneath the waters of the Comal River on Saturday afternoon has died, New Braunfels police said.
Officers with the New Braunfels Police Department were working near the Tube Chute at around 4 p.m. when they were approached by friends of the woman who said she had gone under the water, resurfaced and was having trouble breathing, authorities said.
The woman was showing signs of labored breathing, but was conscious, alert and able to speak with police, the authorities said.
New Braunfels Fire and EMS was contacted, but before they arrived the woman became unconscious and unresponsive. Authorities said officers tended to the woman until paramedics arrived and began life-saving measures.
She was transported by New Braunfels EMS to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Authorities have identified her as 22-year-old Devon Walton of Houston. Justice of the Peace for Pct. 3 Mike Rust has ordered an autopsy.
