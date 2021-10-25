Comal County’s active COVID-19 case count crept up slightly on Monday, with the death toll rising to 443 as county officials reported an additional death.
County health officials reported the death of a New Braunfels man in his 50s, who died at a local hospital on Oct. 20.
There have now been 442 COVID-19 deaths reported since the pandemic arrived in March of 2020.
The county’s active case count stood at 464 on Monday, up seven from Friday’s report and down 52 from a week ago, with public health adding 50 new cases and 42 recoveries.
Of those active cases, 28 patients are hospitalized, unchanged from Friday’s report and up seven from a week ago.
Comal County’s hospitals reported caring for 20 COVID-19 patients on Monday, unchanged from Friday’s report and up 11 from a week ago, with six in intensive care and none on ventilators. About 100% of those patients were unvaccinated, according to county health officials.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 5% on Monday. Comal County’s seven-day positivity rates were at 5.63% for the molecular test and 6.56% for the antigen test.
The county’s health department continues to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years and older. Those who qualify for a third dose can also call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.
According to state data, 72.44% of Comal County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have had at least one shot as of Monday, with 64.16% of those fully vaccinated. Neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, sits at 65.59% and 58.28%, respectively.
