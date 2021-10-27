New Braunfels police were investigating the city’s first homicide of the year Wednesday, almost 24 hours after using non-lethal force to subdue and arrest a Selma man suspected of shooting a woman, city officials said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said police responded to the intersection of North Live Oak Avenue and West Mill Street around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Officers found a male holding a handgun while standing in the street next to a Dodge Ram pickup truck,” Ferguson said, adding a woman was unresponsive in the pickup’s driver’s seat, dead from with multiple gunshot wounds.
Ferguson said the man “was uncooperative and belligerent with officers” before dropping the weapon but refusing further commands to surrender.
Bean bag rounds — also known as flexible baton rounds — fired from a shotgun brought down 39-year-old Clifton Adam Meneley of Selma, who was transported to the Comal County Jail without further incident.
The woman was identified as 34-year old Kathleen Josephine Johnson, also of Selma. Ferguson said next of kin was notified and an autopsy was ordered by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust. Meneley was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.
“New Braunfels Fire and EMS looked him over at the scene before taking him to the jail,” Ferguson said, adding the truck had no other occupants and no one else was injured.
Police were on the scene for several more hours. NBPD fielded several 9-1-1 calls from neighborhood residents, Ferguson said.
Meneley remained in the county lockup under $250,000 bond Wednesday evening.
“This case remains an open and active investigation by the New Braunfels Police Department’s criminal investigations division,” Ferguson said.
It was the city’s first homicide since Dec. 17, 2020, when police said Chelsee Dodd, 43, shot and killed her 10-year-old son, Trace Dodd and critically wounded her 18-year-old daughter before fatally shooting herself at a residence in the 500 block of Wilderness Way. Police ruled the incident as a murder-suicide.
It continued a deadly 2020, which ended with six homicides in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.