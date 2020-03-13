A few weeks ago, Cheryl Frasier, Comal County public health director, said that it’s not a question of if the COVID-19 coronavirus will arrive in the area, but when.
“First and foremost I’d like to say there are no confirmed cases in Comal County,” she told county commissioners on Thursday. “We continue to tell people the best ways how to mitigate the spread and keep themselves safe.”
As the virus continues to spread throughout the county, the public health office staged a tabletop exercise designed to test community preparedness in case Comal experiences a mass outbreak involving hundreds of patients.
Frasier said 58 entities attended, including representatives from school districts, hospitals, nursing homes, private businesses, volunteer organizations, utilities, first responders and emergency services districts.
“We were very impressed with the turnout and how everything went,” she said, adding Gentrea Hendrickson, the public health department’s emergency preparedness coordinator, developed the county’s COVID-19 plan.
“As far as I know it’s the first plan in the state,” Frasier said. Hendrickson also authored the outline for Wednesday’s two-hour tabletop exercise, held at the county’s Goodwin Annex.
“It was a discussion-based exercise where I presented a number of scenarios and questions designed to get real-time responses that test their preparedness for emergency scenarios involving an outbreak of COVID-19,” Hendrickson said.
Commissioners were presented reviews of the exercise, which addressed mitigation and responses on overall community preparedness, coordination of emergency operations, sharing of information between stakeholders, management and distribution of medical materials and the safety and health of first-responders during a mass coronavirus event.
“This is not something decided to do because of COVID-19, but we prepare for public health crises 24-7 throughout the year,” Frasier said.
Officials said the preparations include specific responses for when coronavirus or any other contagious disease arrives in the county. Jeff Kelley, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said it’s too soon to predict what steps will be taken until it actually arrives.
“We have everything in place at our emergency operations center, just like we would during any event, but we’re not staffing it yet,” Kelley said. “The purpose is to get those people in place to have those discussions and proceed from there.”
County Judge Sherman Krause agreed.
“The state is trying to make sure all the local jurisdictions are on the same page and have all the facts they need to make decisions,” he said. “We in the county are making sure that all of our jurisdictions – the county, the city, the school districts and other agencies – hear all of the same things we are receiving so they can also make decisions.”
Jail Administrator Maj. Bill Jennings said the county jail is preparing by extending what it normally does anyway.
“We’re taking general precautions, making sure everything is wiped clean several times a day,” he said of the 337-bed lockup, which on Wednesday held 268 offenders, with 77 others held in facilities in Atascosa and Burnet counties.
“In a jail things are always being locked down and kitchens and floors cleaned with disinfectants – and wipes and cleaning the floors and encouraging people to wash their hands.”
Sheriff Mark Reynolds said the exercise benefited patrol and other operations.
“All of the deputies have their hand sanitizer and are cleaning up after every arrest and transport,” he said. “We have the supplies we need … we hope we don’t get any cases of the coronavirus, but we’re in preparation mode. Until then, it’s a cautionary deal.”
Frasier said the county is participating in daily updates with state and federal authorities to keep abreast of the latest developments. The public health website has latest from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Texas Department of State Health Services, and answers to frequently asked questions, which we continue to update, and other local resources.
“We will continue to update our website to make sure everybody has the latest facts available.”
