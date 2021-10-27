Comal County health officials reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the fatality count to 451 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
Officials confirmed the deaths of two New Braunfels men, one in his 60s and the other in his 90s, both at home on Oct. 13.
Fatalities reported on Wednesday also include a New Braunfels woman in her 70s on Oct. 15 at a San Antonio hospital and a New Braunfels man in his 90s on Oct. 18 at a local hospital.
As of Tuesday, according to state data, 69,267 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
The county's active case count stood at 411 on Wednesday, down eight from the previous day and 62 from a week ago, with public health adding 23 new cases and 27 recoveries.
Of those active cases, 26 patients are hospitalized, one fewer than the previous day and down one from a week ago.
Comal County's hospitals reported caring for 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, up two from the previous day and five from a week ago, with four in intensive care and two on ventilators. According to county health officials, 100% of those patients were unvaccinated.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 5.22%. Comal County's seven-day positivity rates were at 4.92% for the molecular test and 6.81% for the antigen test.
The county's health department continues to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years and older. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
According to state data, 72.5% of Comal County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have had at least one shot as of Wednesday, with 64.21% of those fully vaccinated. Neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, sits at 65.66% and 58.36%, respectively.
The statewide rates, respectively, stand at 73.44% and 63.82%.
Editor's note: The active case count was changed to reflect 411.
