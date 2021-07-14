Comal County Commissioners on Thursday will consider approving change orders for Annex and sheriff’s office renovations in their final meeting before Judge Sherman Krause presents his 2022 recommended budget next week.
On the backburner are proposed boat ramp rules changes out at Canyon Lake, which haven’t been forgotten, Krause said.
“I don’t know if we have another workshop planned but we’re still working with law enforcement to get their input on what they would like to see and what they need to enforce the rules,” the judge said. “All of that will go into what we end up with.”
Commissioners will also consider the first real change order for sheriff’s office renovations. It addresses concrete issues on slabs housing the old jail cells and totals $93,208. All was charged to county contingency in the $12.435 million project, slated for completion by April 14, 2022.
Minor change orders involved with the Annex total $24,283 more for the county and $3,546 subtracted from SpawGlass Contractors’ contingency. The $12.174 million project remains on schedule for substantial completion next Thursday, July 22.
Commissioners are continuing to review 2022 budget requests. Last week they received more than $116.9 million in requests and listings of priorities from department heads. The Comal Appraisal District is scheduled to certify 2021 tax appraisals by Sunday, July 25, with Krause presenting his 2022 recommended budget to commissioners four days later.
Also Thursday, after hearing comments from citizens and items of interest from county officials, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
- Acceptance of a new K-9 officer to the Precinct 3 Constable’s office.
- Final plat approval for the Pradera Escondida Ranch subdivision, accept dedicated public right-of-way along Amman Road, and accept surety for construction of roads and storm water drainage improvements; an amended plat combining lots in a portion of the Mystic Shores subdivision.
- Extending the county’s road and bridge department’s water quality basin from the Edwards Aquifer Protection Plan.
- The tax-assessor collector’s monthly report for June 2021.
- An interlocal cooperation agreement between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Comal County Justice Court; purchases of computers and monitors using Justice Court Technology Funds for Precinct 2’s Justice of the Peace office; an agreement for professional services with Justice Benefits, Inc.
- Awarding contracts to companies bidding to supply road materials to the county.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm
