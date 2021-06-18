Comal County health officials reported the county's 324th COVID-19 death on Friday morning as the number of active cases continued to hover in the low 200s.

Officials said the latest death was a New Braunfels man in his 80s who died on June 13.

The county added eight new cases of COVID to its totals, with three of those confirmed and the remaining five probable.

The number of active cases declined to 208 as the county had 16 COVID recoveries reported. Of those 208 cases, nine were reported hospitalized. At the start of the week the county reported 209 active cases with three hospitalized.

Comal County hospitals reported caring for 10 COVID-19 patients on Friday, with three in intensive care and none on ventilators. That's down three total patients from the start of the week.

The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients remained low on Friday, with only 2.27% reported across the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties. That's down slightly from the 2.35% reported on Monday.

Both of Comal County's seven-day positivity rates were down from the start of the week, with the molecular rate at 3.5% on Friday from 4.29% on Monday while the antigen rate was at 4.17% on Friday down from 4.99% reported on Monday.

The county's public health department is continuing to administer vaccines by appointments, with the Moderna vaccine for those over 18 and Pfizer for those 12 and older. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 57.22% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have had at least one vaccine shot, while 48.29% are fully vaccinated.

Those numbers are slightly ahead of the statewide percentages which stand at 55.99% and 46.93% respectively.

The vaccination rate in neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, continues to lag behind, with 50.38% of eligible residents with at least one dose and 43.45% fully vaccinated.