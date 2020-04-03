Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 CDC

Comal County's COVID-19 count increased by three Friday morning — a 50% increase in cases in two days — including one case of community spread.

Public health officials said the latest three cases are all from New Braunfels. One is under 18, one is in their 40s and one in their 50s. All are self-quarantined.

One of the cases is community spread while the other two are the result of close contact with someone who had already tested positive, officials said. 

County officials said a sixth resident has recovered from the disease and been released from isolation. Three residents remain hospitalized outside the county. Two people have died.

Testings results released to the county include 199 tests, 18 positives, 124 negatives, while 57 are still pending.

This story is being updated.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.