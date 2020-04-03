Comal County's COVID-19 count increased by three Friday morning — a 50% increase in cases in two days — including one case of community spread.
Public health officials said the latest three cases are all from New Braunfels. One is under 18, one is in their 40s and one in their 50s. All are self-quarantined.
One of the cases is community spread while the other two are the result of close contact with someone who had already tested positive, officials said.
County officials said a sixth resident has recovered from the disease and been released from isolation. Three residents remain hospitalized outside the county. Two people have died.
Testings results released to the county include 199 tests, 18 positives, 124 negatives, while 57 are still pending.
This story is being updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.