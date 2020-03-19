Texas State University will extend online courses for the rest of spring semester beginning March 30, officials said on Thursday.
Spring graduation is pushed to Aug. 6 and 8 to coincide with summer commencement. Students living on campus or in the Bobcat Village apartments must relocate unless it is their only living arrangements.
“Members of my Cabinet, other key university administrators, and I considered every aspect of this unprecedented decision and what it would mean for our students, but in the end, out of the utmost concern for everyone’s safety and health we reached this conclusion,” said Texas State University President Denise M. Trauth in a letter to students, staff and faculty.
Those who must remain on campus will have “limited access to service and facilities,” such as the LBJ Center and dining.
“The Department of Housing and Residential Life will communicate directly with on-campus residents about how to apply for an exception to remain on-campus, establish a time to retrieve belongings and move out, and the process for receiving a financial credit for housing,” Trauth said in the letter.
Graduation scheduling changes for August are online at https://www.txstate.edu/commencement/
Texas State staff will be available to answer questions about course technology, graduation and course credit.
“I am extremely grateful for our Texas State staff and faculty who have worked tirelessly to support our university community, and who will help us overcome the challenges ahead,” Trauth said in the letter. “I know their work is done out of dedication to and love for our Bobcat students.”
Students must check their university email and the university’s COVID-19 webpage for updates.
“These are extraordinary times that call on the best of our Bobcat spirit, grit, compassion, and determination,” Trauth said in the letter. “I am proud to be a part of this amazing community, and your safety and well-being will continue to be my highest priority.”
