For more than five years, Comal County taxpayers have footed the bill to incarcerate an ever growing number of offenders outside of the county.
County officials expect that situation to reverse itself as they anxiously await the opening of the long-awaited new jail within the next month. The only remaining hurdles are inspections by the city of New Braunfels and Texas Commission on Jail Standards in the coming few weeks.
“We think we’re very close to getting our certificate of occupancy and once we do, then we’ll be very close,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “The next step is getting the TCJS in, and when (that certification) comes in we can start moving our inmates and staffers into the new facility.”
In November 2015, voters approved $76 million for the new jail and Comal County Sheriff’s Office renovations. It first funded the 589-bed
jail at the corner of South Water Lane and Interstate 35 that will clear the current 336-bed lockup to become part of the renovated CCSO Fellers Law Enforcement Center on San Antonio Street.
Opening the state-of-the-art jail will end millions of county dollars spent on transporting and housing overflow offenders to facilities in other Texas counties, some more than 150 miles away.
On Monday, 41 of the county’s 287 offenders were boarded in Burnet and Atascosa counties, costing $2,009 for that day alone. If it weren’t for COVID-19, which sent many non-violent offenders into pre-trial supervision, the numbers would have been higher.
“Once we open the jail we’ll have the added capacity to not only house the inmates we have today but also be able house those from other counties — so we’ll finally be collecting that revenue instead of spending it,” Krause said.
Jail facets and
features
The new jail can hold nearly 600 offenders but with capacity to expand to hold between 900 and 1,000 inmates. It will vastly improve on the current jail, built in 1985 for 144 inmates and later expanded to hold 337.
The $72 million facility has seven sections. The first floor encompasses 155,000 square feet and including second-floor security areas totals 187,107 square feet. The building façade of quarried limestone welcomes visitors into the lobby area, which fronts administrative offices, support staff facilities and booking areas.
Behind those are medical and mental health units and infirmaries, and larger kitchen for future expansion, and laundry facilities. Prisoners are driven into rear area, where they are taken into a central booking area surrounded by various sized holding cells.
Three sections contain four inmate housing pods, with each pod featuring cells on the first and second floors that overlook dayrooms. Each pod has its own outside recreational area and electronic visitation hookups. Other areas house special-needs and classified inmates.
The corrections staff totals 115 licensed officers, with some assigned to second-floor stations overlooking several pods. There will be little personal contact with offenders except during security checks and inspections.
“It’s exciting to see how close we actually are,” Sheriff Mark Reynolds said. “You see the historic stone (in the front) and some of the features — the infirmary and mental health units and housing pods. It’s really something.”
Contractor
perspective
In March 2017, the county contracted Yates Construction and Sundt Construction as joint construction managers at-risk in charge of managing the project.
“I think the project team should be proud of what they’ve accomplished,” said Scott Pitt, Yates/Sundt division manager. “It’s great to be winding down and seeing the work completed.”
Other principals included HDR Architects, Broaddus & Associates, M&S Engineers and HMT Engineering & Surveying. The $8 million first phase began in January 2018, but it didn’t take long before the county’s relationship with Yates/Sundt got rocky.
In February 2018, commissioners blasted for underestimating detention and security costs that increased costs by $2.9 million. That September, Yates/Sundt forfeited more than $1.5 million of project contingency when Argyle Security, contracted for detention equipment and security electronics at the jail, went into receivership.
The company said it took six months to find a new contractor, which along with rainy weather led to a four-month delay. By April 2019, commissioners and Yates-Sundt mutually agreed to end the company’s role in CCSO renovations and complete the jail for $64.4 million.
Facing a Dec. 11 substantial completion deadline, the company couldn’t make up lost ground. Commissioners voted to begin withholding payments at $2,000 daily, beginning Dec. 12 before granting the company a 21-day extension that began withholding on Jan. 1.
One bright spot, Pitt said, is only one injury occurred during an estimated 395,000 man hours on the project, which lately weathered COVID-19.
“The pandemic hit as we were in the last 60 days of the job — we had to put the proper measures in place to ensure the workforce, which averaged about 200 workers a day,” Pitt said.
Pitt said workers were screened and outside hires sanitized work and wash stations several times a day “just to make sure in the 11th hour we didn’t lose the tenacity to finish the job. I think that’s a big deal.”
Shortly before Pitt last met with county officials in early May, workers had folded up the construction trailer and moved indoors for finishing operations.
“We’re still working through all of those (delays) and we’re still working hard to complete the job in the right way with high quality and standards,” Pitt said. “But yes, it was all a lot to overcome.”
Pitt said he’s also looking forward toasting the jail opening with county officials.
“We absolutely want to celebrate the success of the job with the county and look forward to working through the remainder of the project,” he said. “We’ll be a part of any ribbon cutting they have and make the transition accordingly.”
The next steps
Comal County has spent an estimated $5 million to house overflow offenders outside the county since 2016, which included an average of $4,020 daily between 2017 and 2019.
It’s unclear if the jail will finish on budget, and the county just began renovating its courthouse annex building, contracted to cost $11.32 million. CCSO renovations still lack a timeline and a contractor.
Reynolds hoped to start a year ago; Krause will only say that starting that project will begin when the jail project ends. Right now, Reynolds is hearing from other agencies needing to house inmates.
County commissioners recently approved an agreement with Joint Base-San Antonio to hold defendants awaiting trial after the jail opens. Reynolds and Maj. Bill Jennings, jail administrator, say they would welcome agreements with federal, state and county authorities.
“We’re talking with some of those agencies about our vacant space,” Reynolds said. “We paid for those beds regardless if they have bodies in them or not. But we can recover that cost for the taxpayers in the county.
“The county is getting a lot of these projects finished — the Landa Building is done, they’re starting on the Annex and the jail is close. We’re looking forward to the jail for the county’s sake. We’ll move our inmates in, bring our outside inmates back and we can start saving that money.”
