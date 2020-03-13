Comal ISD and New Braunfels ISD will extend spring break next week due to coronavirus concerns, officials said.
Comal ISD and NBISD are closed March 16-20. All extracurricular activities, practices and athletic events are suspended March 16-22 for both.
Comal ISD is planning to resume classes March 23, however it will update information on its website. Both districts updated their websites with press releases and emailed families on Friday after 3 p.m.
“We will continue to monitor this continually evolving situation and confer daily with our local and regional health officials and area school districts,” said Comal ISD Superintendent, Andrew Kim, in an email to parents. “We will also be sharing with you early next week additional information regarding child nutrition, online learning, and health information regarding Covid-19.”
New Braunfels ISD may or may not resume classes March 23 depending on the situation.
“This was a joint decision by the school districts in the San Antonio region and is being made to protect our students, staff and the community,” said NBISD Superintendent Randy Moczygemba.
All UIL competitions are suspended until March 29.
President Trump declared a national emergency and Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott declared statewide emergency on Friday.
There are no cases of COVID-19 in Comal ISD, New Braunfels ISD or Comal County. There are two presumptive cases in Austin and one travel-related case in San Antonio according to The Texas Tribune.
Extending spring break will impact more than 23,000 Comal ISD students and more than 8,000 New Braunfels ISD students.
District webpages have coronavirus facts, cancelation updates, parent resources, travel information and preventative measures.
NBISD will notify parents of any changes through SchoolMessenger, official social media and its website.
Comal ISD will update parents via email and its website.
“Decisions regarding school closures is something we take seriously and we work to ensure that they are in alignment with the core values of our community,” Kim said in an email to parents Friday.
President Trump declared a national state of emergency and Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott declared a statewide disaster on Friday. Region 20 superintendents met on Friday to decide whether the districts extend spring break.
Public schools across Texas canceled classes and colleges are going online. Many U.S. schools extended their spring breaks as the rate of cases climbed this past week.
New Braunfels ISD
Moczygemba warned parents to be wary of fraudulent messages shared among students about school closures.
“Please share with anyone that inquires that a decision has not been made and to be leery of text messages or screenshots that did not come directly from NBISD,” Moczygemba said in an email to parents prior to the Region 20.
The district encourages people to stay up to date on precautionary measures and symptoms.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and are working closely with our local health authorities to guide us in our actions,” Moczygemba said. “We will provide updates as new information is available.”
Its website, http://nbisd.org/page/Coronavirus_COVID-19, includes coronavirus facts and how parents can calmly talk to their children about the virus.
Comal ISD
Comal ISD officials called and met with state and local health officials on response plans, reschedules and possible closures.
“I share this with you to let you know that we are aware of the concerns, as well as the fact that decisions about school closures are not isolated to only Comal ISD, but involve organizations across multiple levels and jurisdictions,” Kim said in an email to parents.
The FIRST Robotics Competition scheduled in New Braunfels is canceled, according to Comal ISD’s website.
Field trips are still scheduled for San Antonio, including the Alamo, San Antonio Zoo and various museums, according to a press release on the district’s coronavirus website.
The city of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District does not recommend canceling these events.
Parents must notify teachers if their children will not go on field trips. Teachers will have learning activities for students staying on campus.
Hand sanitizer will be on the buses and teachers will have students wash their hands when needed.
Kim said the district’s website, www.comalisd.org, will include updates for status of operations, event changes and health information. It asks students to stay home if sick and wash hands with soap and water. It also asks to avoid touching one’s face, covering coughs and disinfecting surfaces.
“In addition, this is not only an unprecedented situation, but one that continues to evolve hour by hour,” Kim said in the email to parents. “To that end, we continue to evaluate the information we are receiving and to confer with our state and local health officials on our next steps.”
Daycares
With schools canceling, several daycares said they are prepared for more kids. Hansel & Gretel Child Development Center will have its normal hours and ensure kids are safe, said its owner Sharon Wiedenfeld.
“We’re taking precautions, just making sure there’s lots of handwashing,” Wiedenfeld said. “Right now we’re going to plan on being open unless the health department tells us not to. I think we’re prepared. I’ve been fighting every one of these (pandemics) in the past 40 years so I’m not worried.”
The Triple L Ranch Child Development daycare is also set and ready, said director Summer Bolado.
“We typically are always encouraging handwashing, all the little things we already do,” Bolado said. “We’re continuing with deep cleaning at night, extra sanitizing. It’s fortunate it is spring break and a lot of childcare centers have been slower.”
Bolado said it is unfortunate schools close since families cannot miss work to stay home.
“The whole thing is so sad,” Bolado said. “I think that it would have a huge impact on families.”
