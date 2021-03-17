The phrase “room and board” has now transitioned into “offender outsourcing” – but no matter the title, Comal County is finally cashing in outside offenders boarded inside its brand new jail.
“Every time we sent inmates outside of the county it cost us money,” County Judge Sherman Krause said, recalling the period in which the county spent nearly $10 million in per diem and transport costs for housing overflow offenders elsewhere before Comal’s 582-bed facility opened last July.
“Every day it cost us to have them in other counties,” Krause said. “Now we’re in the same position others were years ago — and have plenty of room to house theirs.”
In the coming weeks, Comal County Commissioners will consider agreements with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and several Texas counties seeking to board inmates here. The county will accept offenders into its $72 million facility at $65 daily – $20 per day more than it paid outside entities to board its offenders in recent years.
“We built the jail with the capacity to hold nearly 600 beds, and we’re not using a lot of them,” Krause said a few weeks ago. “This gives us the opportunity to contract with other jurisdictions that will give us revenue towards the improvements we have going on.”
Three weeks ago, commissioners approved an agreement with Hays County to house up to 96 offenders as Sheriff Gary Cutler awaits a 120,000-square foot addition in the first stage of expanding the 30-year-old lockup from 300 to 1,200 inmates.
Hays spent nearly $17 million since voters approved expanding justice operations in a $106 million bond in 2016. Since 2014, the county housed inmates with nearby Caldwell, Guadalupe and Travis counties, as well as Limestone County three hours away.
This week the Hays facility survived a surprise inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, which responded to problems that included broken toilets, ventilation of sewage gases and more. Last summer, 48 inmates and 11 staffers contracted COVID-19.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds said 47 of Hays’ offenders in Comal County’s lockup were outsourced from outside facilities and all were medically cleared before entering Comal’s facility, which features multi-level cells in pods assigned to security levels.
There are two infirmaries and mental health units inside the facility, a far cry from the old 337-bed facility now being merged into CCSO’s renovated headquarters.
“The dayrooms (inside cellblock pods) hold 24 inmates,” Reynolds said. “We filled two dayrooms with the first 48 and because of (COVID-19) they will continue to be separate from (Comal County’s) inmate population.
“In our discussions with Hays was a concern from the very beginning – it’s not quarantining them, but ensures theirs will be apart from ours,” said Reynolds, adding he expects to receive 24 more Hays offenders by week’s end and possibly the final 24 before the end of March.
Hays County deputies will transfer those prisoners to and from in-person courtroom appearances and also benefit from Comal’s videoconferencing system.
“They are working with our information technology people to develop those activities as part of our agreement,” Reynolds said.
The sheriff said several other counties have reached out to Comal, including the U.S. Marshal’s Service in San Antonio. An agreement that would renew portions of an ongoing agreement forged years ago, is on Thursday’s commissioner’s court agenda.
“It’s updating what’s been a beneficial service we’ve had with them for years,” he said.
Maj. Bill Jennings, jail administrator, said 175 staffers serve at the jail, 10 short of the budgeted 118 licensed corrections officers. He said the new additions would add no major changes to the current setup.
“The staffing we have meets the standard for a facility that holds 182 inmates,” said Jennings, who came to Comal County in June 2018 after serving as administrator of the Gregg County Jail in Longview. “That includes opening up our lobby for fingerprinting (of civilians) on Tuesdays.”
Reynolds said he wants to keep the jail occupancy rate under 90%. Wednesday’s inmate count of 359, an occupancy rate of 61.68%, is well under room requirements set by the TCJS.
“Everything is going pretty well – we’re keeping everything up with the facility and today we began jail visitation according to the governor’s order,” Jennings said, adding that information on visiting days and times, which must be scheduled 24 hours in advance, is available through links at the county website, co.comal.tx.us.
“I’ll go back to studies we did in 2009 and in 2012, when the TCJS recommended we build a 600-bed facility,” Krause said. “We built the facility, with beds to lease out that will help pay and operate that facility and hopefully save county taxpayer dollars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.