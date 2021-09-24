The summer of 2021 will be remembered for being wetter and cooler than normal in Comal County and New Braunfels, which this weekend are celebrating the county fair under cooler, non-humid conditions.
That gift from above will end Sunday evening, as a low-pressure system moves east and combines with Gulf moisture to bring the first significant rains to South Central Texas by Wednesday.
“There’s a chance that forecast could change, but it certainly looks possible,” Keith White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office at New Braunfels Regional Airport, said on Friday. “From Tuesday into Wednesday there should be a pretty decent chance for rain for much of our area.”
The last drop of precipitation at the airport was recorded with the arrival of a cold front that brought a trace of rain but dropped high temperatures from the upper 90s into the low 80s — and uncomfortable dewpoints from the mid 70s into the low 40s. White said it’s the coolest and driest weather we’ve had for Fair week since 2017.
But that pattern is expected to end with the return of Gulf moisture between Sunday evening and Monday morning.
“The system located over the desert Southwest is starting to get organized and will stay out west for most of the weekend,” White said. “It looks like it will start to push east and reach our area by Tuesday. Simultaneously there will be a surge of additional moisture coming off the Gulf Monday into Tuesday.
Unofficially, the airport’s high of 100 degrees on Monday was the only day temperatures exceeded the century mark this year.
“That would be for the entire summer and the only day for the year,” White said, adding the last year that happened was in 2007.
The string of wet weather began in late April and continued through July and August, typically the driest months of the year. September has seen only three days of measurable rain and has totaled 0.15 for the month — 2.50 inches under normal.
The last significant rainfall totaled 2.18 inches on Aug. 2. Since 3.11 inches of rain fell at the airport in June, 4.41 inches in July and 3.88 inches in August, the dry September has reduced the annual rainfall totals at both major airports. Austin Bergstrom is up 0.50 for 2021, with San Antonio International down 0.25 inches this year.
“Overall it’s been pretty close to normal,” White said. “Now we’ve gone back to the drier regime for the last month or so.”
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), used to determine forest fire potential based on daily water balances and soil moisture depletion, averaged 585 in Comal County on Saturday.
Every 100 points of the KBDI equals an inch of dry soil depth. County commissioners approved a ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas on Sept. 9, just before the county’s KBDI average exceeded 500.
Low temperatures of 55 degrees on Thursday and Friday will rebound to 60 for Saturday before northwest winds become southeast Sunday morning. Monday’s 20% chance of rain escalates to a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs should be in the upper 80s and lows near 70 each day.
White said the long-range forecast brings the cold front into the area around the first week of October, with little chance of organized activity in the Gulf over the next 10 days.
“As of now, it’s too far out to tell with any certainty,” he said about the cold front. “For the winter, there’s a forecast in place for a weak La Nina in the eastern Pacific that tend to bring lower than normal precipitation and warmer than usual temperatures.”
