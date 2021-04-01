To check-in materials and sort them into a bin is an essential but sometimes tedious library function.
But an automated material handling system used by librarians at the New Braunfels Public Library now takes the hassle out of sorting, makes the process easier and more efficient and helps get returned materials back into circulation as quickly as possible.
According to Digital Services Librarian Miranda Robbins, the system, manufactured by Minnesota-based TechLogic Inc., detects and sorts the materials as they are returned by patrons on a conveyor belt using radio frequency identification technology.
The machine then places the items into bins by type or subject, such as adult fiction books, children’s fiction books, non-fiction books and DVDs.
But for librarians, the machine significantly reduces physically exhausting repetitive motions and activities.
“It saves the staff a lot of time,” Robbins said. “We used to check-in these materials manually one by one using barcodes. It’s also more accurate, and there’s less human error since the machine reads the RFIDs quicker and more efficiently.”
Patrons like the process, Robbins said, because the machine interfaces with the library’s computerized inventory system and clears the patron’s account in real time, allowing them to check out more materials.
The library allows patrons to check out 50 items at a time.
Additionally, upon the item’s return, the machine prints out a receipt showing the next patron’s name that has the item on hold.
During normal times, librarians would immediately place the item back into circulation, but COVID-19 procedures call for the item to be put into quarantine for three days before it is checked out again or put back on the shelf.
“Bulverde has (the system), so we went over there and we thought it was amazing,” Robbins said. “We’ve seen it at library conferences and we finally got one. It’s been a huge time-saver. It makes our lives easier and patrons can feel confident that the materials are fully checked in.”
The library’s automated material handling system came at a cost of $61,453, approved by council members last fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.