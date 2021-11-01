Police are investigating how a 55-year-old New Braunfels man ended up being struck and killed by an oncoming train early Friday morning, officials said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police and fire paramedics were dispatched to the Landa and West Zink Street at 1:27 a.m. Friday after reports of a train-versus-pedestrian incident at the location.
“A male was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train,” Ferguson said.
Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust pronounced the man dead at the scene and next of kin was notified, Ferguson said. Rust’s office said he asked for an autopsy.
Rail and street traffic halted as NBPD completed an initial investigation, which indicated the victim might have stepped in front of the oncoming train. Asked for details, Ferguson would only say the incident was also being probed by the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department.
“I can confirm that on Oct. 29, at 1:30 a.m. CST, a northbound Union Pacific train struck and killed a pedestrian near Landa and Zink streets in New Braunfels, Texas,” said Robynn Tysver, UP senior communications manager in an email sent on Monday. “The incident did not occur at a public crossing. The New Braunfels Police Department responded. The train crew was not injured.”
Ferguson said NBPD radio traffic at the scene concluded “around 4 a.m.”
It was the fifth incident involving a train and pedestrian or vehicle in the city in the past 3½ years.
The most recent incident occurred Aug. 8, when a 32-year-old New Braunfels man was hospitalized after being struck by a train in the 500 block of North Live Oak Avenue. On Oct. 8, 2019, a UP train collided with an 18-wheeler in the 300 block of Watson Lane West; the driver of the big rig escaped injury.
On May 30, 2019, police said a 22-year-old New Braunfels woman was laying on the tracks in the 600 block of Hill Avenue when she was struck and killed by an Amtrak commuter train. And on Feb. 24, 2018, a man struck by a UP train in the 500 block of East Hidalgo Street was taken to SAMMC in critical condition but later recovered from his injuries.
