Drinking establishments and other businesses in New Braunfels and elsewhere are reopening after a two-month hiatus.
Bars can operate at 25% capacity, under some restrictions due to continued coronavirus concerns, starting this weekend.
Some of those restrictions include that customers must be seated at a table. No more than six people may sit at a table, and bar owners must physically block off the bar and remove or block off bar stools so that customers can’t sit at the bar or order at the bar. Tables and chairs must be installed to maintain social distancing and may not be moved.
Bob Wilson, owner of Billy’s Ice on Loop 337 in New Braunfels, said he’s glad to see customers again after a more than 60-day closure.
“A lot of them are not only our customers but our friends,” Wilson said. “We’re excited about that, but we’re also very mindful of the fact that we’re in the middle of a pandemic, as well. It’s bittersweet, but we feel confident in the measures that the governor has laid out, and we’re certainly going to abide by all of those and make it as safe as we can for our customers. We’ll feel it out as we go like most businesses are.”
Wilson added that hand sanitizer is available, and employees will sanitize tables and chairs as customers leave. The capacity restriction allows about 37 people inside the building, but unlimited outside.
“I am glad to be able to provide for my staff,” he said. “We were blessed that we didn’t lose any employees while we were shut down. I’m glad that they can go and provide for their families and get somewhat back to a normal sort of lifestyle.”
Breweries, wineries and wine tasting rooms are also included under the new guidelines. And that’s good news to Brandie Jewell, owner of Water 2 Wine on South Seguin Avenue in New Braunfels.
"We're really excited to get customers back into the winery and taste some wines," Jewell said. "We've completely moved out all of our tables in the front of the winery. We're only going to have a capacity of about 15 people at any one time. We've also spent some time rearranging our patio because the 25% capacity does not include outside areas. We have tables 6 feet apart and people can come in a buy a bottle."
State officials are discouraging dancing, but the state’s oldest continually operating and most famous dance hall opened for the weekend after a lengthy closure.
“As we reopen our doors Friday, please keep in mind your experience will look a little different,” a Gruene Hall Facebook post said. “We will be selling wine and beer by the bottle in our garden. Our interior bar will be closed, but seating will be available on the dance floor. If you are inside, you must be seated. (Governor says y’all…)”
Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week announced daycare centers, youth clubs and personal-care services could open immediately and starting Friday, bars, bowling alleys and aquariums at limited capacity. Restaurants can now operate with 50% capacity, after having been permitted to operate at 25% capacity since the beginning of the month.
Child care centers, including home providers, and youth clubs were allowed to open starting this week, as well as massage services, tattoo and piercing studios and other personal care services.
Abbott previously allowed gyms, manufacturers and offices to open this week.
More reopenings come May 31, including youth summer camps and professional sports without spectators, such as basketball, baseball, football, golf and softball.
