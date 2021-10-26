Chandeliers hang from the ceiling and cute signs decorate the Comal County Crisis Center’s new Comal Thrift Shoppe.
Trendy jackets, dresses, children’s books and home goods stock up the store, which opened in September. All proceeds go toward the center to cover expenses not grant-funded, such as barricades for victims’ doors and other expenses.
Program director Tamara Acosta said the idea for a thrift shop spurred from the many donations the nonprofit receives.
Last fiscal year, the group received more than $400,000 worth of in kind goods, Acosta said.
“We’ve had a lot of community donations and the community has always been very generous with us,” Acosta said. “We’re grant funded so every year we get big state grants and we want to know if the program is sustainable without their help. After five years, this next fiscal year is the first year [the grant] decreases by 15%.”
The store is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. Its grand opening is Nov. 6 and will feature door prizes, special sales and giveaways. The store is located at 3702 IH 35 S Suite 110.
Items first go to the shelter’s boutique which women pick out of for free. The rest then go to the thrift shop. The store is volunteer-based, and volunteers work about two to four hours per shift.
“It’s boutique brands with thrift prices,” thrift store manager Roxanne Cevallos said. “We just wanted to stand out against the others. Something catches your eye every time.”
The group’s shelter for abused women and children is receiving more victims and homeless people as pandemic restrictions loosen.
Donations are always needed. Examples include toiletries, diapers, clothing, books, household goods and cookware.
With the thrift shop, the nonprofit is hoping to fund expenses as the number of victims grow. Items are priced at a percentage of their original value.
Expanding its reach
The group recently expanded its shelter and collaborated with the NB Housing Partners trying to find an intersection of homelessness and mental health.
During the pandemic, victims were also trapped with their abusers in quarantine, but now many are escaping.
“We saw a lot more of the type of people or victims that would say ‘Well he wasn’t normally like this before, it’s just now that it’s happening,’” Acosta said. “And we’re like ‘Well, if he was yelling at you or name-calling or making you feel uncomfortable or unsafe and forcing you to do things that you didn’t want to do or controlling your daily activities, then it’s called abuse.”
As more and more homeless people go to the shelter, the group is revamping its volunteer program to more directly help victims, such as responding to hotline calls.
The group is volunteer-based, and is always looking for more.
“It’s continuous, whether filing at the administrative office hotline or the training for the sexual assault program,” Acosta said.
The sexual assault training program educates volunteers on how to respond to law enforcement calls on victims and to refer them to the right services, such as through Resolute Hospital.
The hospital donated a room to the nonprofit to conduct forensic exams such as strangulation exams to collect evidence for prosecution against the abuser.
They also conduct STD tests and pregnancy tests.
The group is one of the only community-based nonprofits that does not operate through hospital work but by community partnership.
Students studying to be attorneys can also volunteer in the legal advocacy area of the organizations.
“Volunteers in the past volunteered for yard work or cleaning duty,” Acosta said. “This is more direct victim services and we have internships in anything to do with social work.”
To volunteer at the store, go to https://crisiscenternb.org/comal-thrift-shoppe or contact Paula Bouloubasiss at pbouloubasiss@crisiscenternb.org
