New Braunfels ISD is on the path for a new, second-story elementary school to ease capacity at other schools and act as a fresh update in technology and space.
The district and its contractors hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at the old Ninth Grade Center at 659 S. Guenther Ave. Several elementary students wore hard hats and excitedly shoveled piles of dirt.
According to Stantec Engineering, the Ninth Grade Center will be demolished late this fall. Construction on the new elementary school will start January 2022 and it should be finished and open in the fall of 2023.
The elementary school will cost about $29 million and is one of the last big projects from the $83 million bond voters approved in 2018.
“We’re excited, this is one of the last larger projects a part of that bond and the architects did great job with the renderings and design,” NBISD Board President Wes Clark said. “It’s going to be a beautiful school right in the heart of New Braunfels and we’re super excited about that. It’s going to serve a lot of kids.”
The campus will be a little more than 50,000 square feet and is designed for 900 students, which would help ease capacity issues at Carl Schurz and Seele elementary schools.
“As everyone knows, New Braunfels is growing at a fast pace along with our school district, and so this will really help alleviate those capacity concerns at those smaller elementary schools,” Clark said. “And it helps us get an updated and newer facility for our students.”
The bottom floor will have the administration office and common spaces such as the gym, cafeteria and kindergarten and first graders.
The second floor will have second to fifth graders.
Finance and operations assistant superintendent Clint McLain during the ceremony said many parents of elementary students want more parking spots, and so there will be more than 200 spots on the new campus.
There will be 102 parking spaces off West Nacogdoches Street where there will be the parent drop-off.
There are 104 spaces off Butcher Street behind the school where the bus drop-off is.
The design for the building is contemporary and uses large windows and natural lighting to create an open and warm environment.
To utilize space, every grade level will have one “flex space” the size of one classroom with a folding partition so students can learn in large groups or break out into small ones, said Stantec representatives.
The library is open and visible from both levels, with a unique wall that connects to both floors. From the library and science lab students can go into the “eco courtyard” on the school’s left side with a shaded outdoor classroom space and a water collection tank.
The collection tank will be used to water plants for the garden, where students can learn about growing plants.
Each classroom wing also has a flexible space in the center corridor that can be used for small group learning, similar to the classroom partitions.
On the school’s right facing the entrance is the sports courtyard, with a basketball court and play field.
